Norway Chess 2024, Round 6: Praggnanandhaaa suffers a loss over Firouzja Alireza; Magnus Carlsen moves to No.1 in the standings

It was a disappointing day in the Norway Chess 2024 for the Indian chess grandmasters as the brother-sister duo of Praggnanandaa R and Vaishali R suffered defeats in their respective categories. Magnus Carlsen, on the other hand, jumped to the pole position in the standings after the end of the sixth round in Stavanger.

Fabiano Caruana secured a win over Hikaru Nakamura, which helped Carlsen propel to the top spot for the crown in the six-player double round-robin contest being fought for a total prize pool of USD 161,000.

Meanwhile, Pragganandhaa suffered a loss over Firouzja Alireza from France in the Armageddon tiebreaker after suffering a bit through the Classical game too. Furthermore, Vaishali also had a bad outing over world women’s champion Wenjun Ju of China.

Trending

In the women’s category, Ju Wenjun bagged the lead, moving past Vaishali along with Anna Muzychuk from Ukraine, who secured a hard-fought win in the Armageddon against Tingjie Lei of China. Wenjun and Muzychuk have 10.5 points each, a half point ahead of Vaishali, who is ranked third in the tally.

Lei is holding the fourth rank with seven points, enjoying a two-point lead over Koneru Humpy who suffered a defeat over Pia Cramling from Sweden in the Armageddon. Cramling with 4.5 is holding the wooden spoon.

Norway Chess 2024: Round 6 Results

Magnus Carlsen - Ding Liren 3-0

Alireza Firouzja - Praggnanandhaa R 1-5-1

Hikaru Nakamura - Fabiano Caruana 1-1.5

Vaishali R - Ju Wenjun 0-3

Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk 1-1.5

Koneru Humpy - Pia Cramling 1-1.5

Norway Chess 2024: Standings after Round 6

Main:

Magnus Carlsen - 12

Hikaru Nakamura - 11

Praggnanandhaa R - 9.5

Alireza Firouzja - 8

Fabiano Caruana - 6.5

Ding Liren - 2.5

Women’s:

Ju Wenjun - 10.5

Anna Muzychuk - 10.5

Vaishali R - 10

Lei Tingjie - 7

Koneru Humpy - 5

Pia Cramling - 4.5

Norway Chess 2024: Round 7 Pairings (From 8:30 PM IST, June 3)

Hikaru Nikamura vs Magnus Carlsen

Fabiano Caruana vs Alireza Firouzja

Praggnanandhaa R vs Ding Liren

Koneru Humpy vs Vaishali R

Pia Cramling vs Lei Tingjie

Anna Muzychuk vs Ju Wenjun