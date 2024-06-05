Norway Chess 2024, Round 8: R Praggnanandhaa suffers a loss over Magnus Carlsen in the reverse fixture

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen avenged his previous loss against Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in the reverse fixture with an impressive victory in the eighth round of Norway Chess 2024 on Tuesday, June 4.

Carlsen stunned Praggnanandhaa in the Armageddon tiebreaker after the duo settled for a draw in their class encounter. With this win, Carlsen took a one-point lead in the open section of the ongoing campaign, accumulating 14.5 points.

His nearest rival, Hikaru Nakamura is holding the second spot with 13.5 points in the standings. Praggnanandhaa is at the third rank with 12 points and still has a chance to win the campaign.

Alireza Firouzja is in the fourth spot with 11 points, while Fabiano Caruana (9) and Ding Liren (4.5) are in the bottom two spots in the open section standings.

Trending

It’s important to note that Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen in the earlier fixture in the competition, securing his first win over the World No. 1 in the Classical format.

In the women's section, Indian Grandmaster Vaishali R put an end to her two-match losing streak after securing a win over Anna Muzychuk in the Armageddon tiebreaker.

Ju Wenjun is holding the top spot with 14.5 points while Anna Muzychuk is at the second rank with 13 points. Vaishali R and Lei Tingjie are at the third and fourth ranks with 11.5 points apiece while Koneru Humpy (8) and Pia Cramling (5.5) are at the bottom two spots.

Norway Chess 2024: Round 8 Results

Magnus Carlsen - Praggnanandhaa R 1.5-1

Ding Liren - Fabiano Caruana - 1-1.5

Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura 1.5-1

Vaishali R - Anna Muzychuk 1.5-1

Ju Wenjun - Pia Cramling 3-0

Lei Tingjie - Koneru Humpy 3-0

Norway Chess 2024: Standings after Round 8

Open:

Magnus Carlsen - 14.5

Hikaru Nakamura - 13.5

Praggnanandhaa R - 12

Alireza Firouzja - 11

Fabiano Caruana - 9

Ding Liren - 4.5

Women’s:

Ju Wenjun - 14.5

Anna Muzychuk - 13

Vaishali R - 11.5

Lei Tingjie - 11.5

Koneru Humpy - 8

Pia Cramling - 5.5.

Norway Chess 2024: Round 9 Pairings (From 8:30 PM IST, June 5)

Open:

Alireza Firouzja vs Magnus Carlsen

Hikaru Nakamura vs Ding Liren

Fabiano Caruana vs Praggnanandhaa

Women’s:

Lei Tingjie vs Vaishali R

Koneru Humpy vs Ju Wengjun

Pia Cramling vs Anna Muzychuk