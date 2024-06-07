Norway Chess 2024, Round 9: R Praggnanandhaa suffers a loss over Magnus Carlsen in the reverse fixture

In the Norway Chess 2024, the reigning world champion Ding Liren is back to winning ways after defeating Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in armageddon in the ninth round. Interestingly, After beating R Praggnanandhaa in round 2, Ding Liren suffered four consecutive losses before making a comeback over Nakamura.

Meanwhile, World No.1 Magnus Carlsen extended his lead by 1.5 points before making it to the final round after a win over Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja in armageddon.

Indian teen Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu still has a decent chance to win the title despite suffering a loss over Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the ninth round of the campaign.

Hikaru Nakamura is currently placed at the second rank wit 14.5 points while the Indian GM Praggnanandhaa R is at the third rank with 13 points.

Moving to the other standings in the open event, Fabian Caruana is at the fourth spot with 12 points while the reigning world champion Ding Liren is holding the wooden spoon with six points.

In the women’s section, Ju Wenjun is at the pole position with 16 points while Lei Tingjie is at the second rank with 14.5 points alongside Anna Muzychuk with third rank.

Vaishali R (11.5 points), Koneru Humpy (9 points), and Pia Cramling (6.5 points) are the next-ranked Grandmasters in the tally.

At the Norway Chess super-tournament, a win in classical chess is worth 3 points, a win in Armageddon is worth 1½ points, while a loss in Armageddon grants 1 point.

Norway Chess 2024: Round 9 Results

Alireza Firoujza - Magnus Carlsen 1-1.5

Hikaru Nakamura - Ding Liren 1-1.5

Fabiano Caruana - Praggnanandhaa R 1.5-1

Lei Tingjie - Vaishali R 3-0

Koneru Humpy - Ju Wenjun 1-1.5

Pia Cramling - Anna Muzychuk 1-1.5

Norway Chess 2024: Standings after Round 9

Open:

Magnus Carlsen - 16

Hikaru Nakamura - 14.5

Praggnanandhaa R - 13

Alireza Firouzja - 12

Fabiano Caruana - 10.5

Ding Liren - 6

Women’s:

Ju Wenjun - 16

Lei Tingjie - 14.5

Anna Muzychuk - 14.5

Vaishali R - 11.5

Koneru Humpy - 9

Pia Cramling - 6.5

Norway Chess 2024: Round 10 Pairings (From 8:30 PM IST, June 7)

Magnus Carlsen vs Fabiano Caruana

Praggnanandhaa R vs Hikaru Nakamura

Ding Liren vs Alireza Firouzja

Vaishali R vs Pia Cramling

Anna Muzychuk vs Koneru Humpy

Ju Wenjun vs Lei Tingjie