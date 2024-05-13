Praggnanandhaa beats World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at Rapid and Blitz chess tournament

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen with a stunning win at the Rapid and Blitz chess tournament on Saturday. However, despite the win, he remained at third position with 14.5 points.

Carlsen, meanwhile, found himself at second spot with 18 points.

Sitting at the pole position, China’s Wei Yi’s lead has extended further to 2.5 points. Overall, he has managed to accumulate 20.5 points with seven wins on the opening day of the tournament.

At number four is Arjun Erigaisi with 14 points under his belt. Duda Jan- Krzysztof is following him closely with 13 points.

Gukesh D had a tough day at the office as he is languishing at the bottom position with 9.5 points. Anish Giri, on the other hand, is at ninth with 10.5 points.

Rapid results: 1. Wei Yi 20.5; 2. Magnus Carlsen 18; 3. R. Praggnanandhaa 14.5; 4. Arjun Erigaisi 14; 5. Duda Jan-Krzysztof 13; 6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov 12.5; 7. Vincent Keymer 11.5; 8. Kirill Shevchenko 11; 9. Anish Giri 10.5; 10. D.Gukesh 9.5.

“My nervous system just collapsed during or after the game against Praggnanandhaa" - Magnus Carlsen

World Chess champion Magnus Carlsen would have ended up topping the charts on Saturday but he found a roadblock in the form of R Praggnanandhaa in Round of 11.

Here’s what he said on his riveting battle with the Indian Grandmaster:

“I just didn’t have it today. I felt good from the start, but then I think my nervous system just collapsed during or after the game against Pragg, and after that I just sucked, honestly. The score was still half-decent, but obviously if Wei Yi continues to win then it doesn’t matter,” Carlsen told Grandmaster Cristian Chirila.

“I have no sense of anything with a few seconds,” Carlsen later added.

Praggnanandhaa was just one point behind Carlsen after beating him on Saturday. But, strangely, the 18-year-old couldn’t continue winning momentum and went on to lose his next two matches.