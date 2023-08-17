Praggnanandhaa triumphs in intense tie-breaker, earns semifinal place in FIDE World Cup 2023

Ensuring victory in the tie-breaker, Praggnanandhaa has booked his place as the fourth competitor in the semi-finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023, incising a noteworthy accomplishment in a riveting chess conflict against fellow Indian prodigy Arjun Erigaisi.

This exquisite contest pinnacled in Praggnanandhaa's turn after a high-stakes blitz game, following six foregoing matches that were unable to beget a decisive winner.

The initial pair of encounters between these distinctive minds resulted in deadlocks, using a period control of 25 minutes with 10-second increments. In an exceptional turn, Praggnanandhaa grabbed triumph in the third game, depicted by a time limit of 10 minutes plus 10-second increments, playing as black.

Yet, Arjun swiftly avenged in the next match, mirroring the time control, to thrust the result into a vital fifth and sixth set of games, headed by a time discretion of five minutes alongside three-second increments.

During this point, Praggnanandhaa impressively jetted ahead anew, exerting the black pieces, only to find Arjun ascending a drastic revival that pushed the round into a sudden-death showdown.

Arising victorious in this fierce tie-breaker not only guarantees Praggnanandhaa's progress to the semi-finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 but also has more expansive implications.

With reputable chess star Magnus Carlsen's decision to forego from partaking in the Candidates, Praggnanandhaa is virtually guaranteed a coveted place in the impending Candidates Tournament.

This important event serves as a battlefield for deciding the candidate who will contest reigning world champion Ding Liren. Significantly, the young prodigy has also laid a convincing assertion to potentially become the youngest World Chess Champion in history.

FIDE World Cup 2023 big semifinals on cards

The semi-final matchups have now scrubbed, vowing an electrifying continuance of the tournament:

Magnus Carlsen, a perennial power in the chess empire, will cross blades with Nijat Abasov, a contention that is bound to delight fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana, comprehended for his strategic prowess, will encounter in a cerebral showdown versus the vibrant Praggnanandhaa, who has gained his place through sheer knack and perseverance.

FIDE World Cup 2023 has revealed a rousing chapter in the annals of chess record, showcasing the determined aim and strategic sheen of performers like Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.

As the warfare for eminence unfolds, these prodigies persist to shape the chronology of the chess world, showing a compelling glance into its future.