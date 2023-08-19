R Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh D among 5 Indians featured in Tata Steel Chess India event

Emerging as a main contender, R Praggnanandhaa, who just made it to the FIDE World Cup semifinals, is set to feature as one of India's leading players at the Tata Steel Chess India (TSCI) event.

This keenly-anticipated contest is scheduled to take place at the esteemed National Library in Kolkata from August 31 to September 9.

Joining Praggnanandhaa on the grand stage are other well-known Indian chess stars such as Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, and Arjun Erigaisi. These talented players showed their quality by progressing to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup in Baku.

A notable addition to this year's event is reigning women's world champion, Ju Wenjun, who is set to make her debut in the contest. Her participation counts as a layer of excitement and prominence to the contest.

Both the open and women's classifications are set to relish parallelism in terms of prize money, with each class puffing a prize fund of $41,500. The occasion will contain contests held in both rapid and blitz formats, supplying a medium for players to depict their strategic dexterity and speedy thinking.

Promoting the importance of this year's competition are a strong collection of participants. The presence of International Grandmasters, rising Indian prodigies, and the great Viswanathan Anand as the tournament ambassador will all improve the competitive terrain.

Players featuring in Tata Steel Chess India event

Here is the complete list of chess masters set to shine at the Tata Steel Chess India event:

Open:

Vidit Gujrathi Arjun Erigaisi Gukesh D R. Praggnanandhaa Pentala Harikrishna Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France, World blitz champion 2021) Alexander Grischuk (Russia) Teymour Radjabov (Azerbaijan, FIDE World Cup Winner 2019) Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan, World rapid champion 2021) Vincent Keymer (Germany, runner-up in World rapid championship)

Women:

Koneru Humpy Harika Dronavalli R. Vaishali Savitha Shri Vantika Agarwal Ju Wenjun (China, World women’s champion) Tingjie Lei (China, runner-up in World championships) Nino Batsiashvili (Georgia) Anna Ushenina (Ukraine, winner of TSCI rapid 2022) Irina Krush (USA)