Raunak Sadhwani gives India B winning start in opening round match at Chess Olympiad

Youngster Raunak Sadhwani provided a solid start to India B’s campaign at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Chennai, on Friday.

Nagpur’s teenage sensation Sadhwani registered a stunning win against Abdulrahman M of the United Arab Emirates to stamp his authority.

The opening round of the historic Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after making the first move on Vidit Gujrathi’s board.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, All India Chess Federation President Sanjay Kapoor, and Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

Raunak Sadhwani starts his maiden Chess Olympiad with win in 41 moves

Rauank Sadhwani, playing his maiden Chess Olympiad, completed the win against White Pieces in a Sicilian defensive game lasting 41 moves.

Enjoying the space advantage, Sadhwani broke through on the king's side after exchanging minor pieces and dragged the King into a checkmating net with the Queen and Rooks, combining efficiently.

Sadhwani, speaking after the victory, said:

“I am happy to start with a victory. This is my first Olympiad. It feels great to play a good game. We want to play good chess. I think the US has the strongest lineup, but if we play good chess, we can even beat them. We should take all the teams seriously as any player can play well. This is the Olympiad."

A total of 184 teams out of 188 sides began their campaign on Friday in this 11 Round Swiss League tournament where India’s three sides are taking part in the open section.

Adhiban B, Nihal Sarin, and Gukesh D will play next in this match for India B. R Pragnanandhaa has been rested for the first round.

Each team comprises five players with four fielded for the round and one rested. For the first time in its history, India is hosting this prestigious event which will be played until August 10.

