SDAT proposes two possible venues for the FIDE World Chess Championship

In its virtual presentation held with the world Chess governing body FIDE on Wednesday, June 5, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) proposed two possible venues namely Nehru Indoor Stadium and Chennai Trade Centre for the World Chess Championship, set to be provisionally scheduled between November 20 and December 15, 2024.

Speaking about the meeting, SDAT’s Member Secretary Meghanatha Reddy emphasized that the FIDE was happy with the overall discussion and termed it fruitful.

“It was a fruitful discussion. We showed FIDE why Chennai is among the best in hosting global tournaments. We also told FIDE about the community engagement that such an event can provide. FIDE was happy with our presentation,” J. Meghanatha Reddy, SDAT’s Member Secretary stated.

Furthermore, it has been learned that the FIDE will announce the city (Singapore, Delhi, and Chennai) that will host the World Chess Championship competition in two weeks.

Notably, the World Chess Championship title clash will be played between teen prodigy D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh, the 17-year-old Grandmaster, became the youngest-ever challenger for the world title by securing a title win in the Candidates tournament this year.

Gukesh, who received guidance and mentorship from the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, broke Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov’s 40-year-old record to secure the youngest Candidates champion title.

Notably, Kasparov was only 20 years old when he qualified in 1984 to lock horns with compatriot Anatoly Karpov.

When did India last host the World Chess Championship?

The last time India hosted the World Chess Championship was way back in 2013 at the Hyatt Regency in Chennai. Prior to this, India hosted the showpiece event in 2000.

In the 2000 edition, Anand clinched the first of his five world championship titles by defeating Alexei Shirvon in the grand finale. However, the 2013 edition, saw Anand suffering a loss against Magnus Carlsen, the Norwegian challenger.

The total prize money to be awarded by the FIDE would be around USD 2.5 million (Rs. 20 crore plus). Importantly, the duration of the competition is 25 days, and approval of regulations is expected to be concluded by July 1.