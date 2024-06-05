"Shows that Gukesh accomplishment is a child's play" - Fans react as Praggnanandhaa defeats world champion Ding Liren

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has continued his winning run by beating world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game at the Norway Chess Tournament, adding to his scalps of Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana from earlier in the competition.

Having drawn with Praggnanandhaa in the traditional game, Liren couldn't do the same in the armageddon game. The Indian banked on his pet Italian opening before Liren bounced back in the middle game with a timely control of the center.

The Chinese player, however, made an error on the 29th move en route to the defeat.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Praggnanandhaa's win, with one fan alluding to possible jealousy between him and compatriot D.Gukesh following the latter's time in the limelight recently.

"Praggnanandhaa saw #Gukesh won Candidates he was jealous ig because he took all the limelight that's why he took part in Norway chess so that he can defeat all the champions and shows that gukesh accomplishment is a child's play," said one fan.

Another fan congratulated him on the important win.

"Wow another victory for our champ," read one post on X (formerly Twitter).

"R. Praggnanandhaa has done it again! His win over World Champion Ding Liren is a testament to his incredible skill and mental toughness," said one fan.

"His victory over Ding Liren is a remarkable achievement, showcasing his exceptional skill and strategic thinking," the fan added.

One fan noted that he sounded like Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand in his interview after the win.

"He sounds like Vishy," remarked one fan.

"Simply Superb!!! GM Praggnanandhaa. If possible can anyone get me an autograph from GM Praggnanandhaa," stated another fan.

"Just brilliant. Cool customer. Heartiest congratulations. Even the sky is not the limit," read one post.

Praggnanandhaa unhappy with the manner of win against Ding Liren

Despite picking up a huge win, R.Praggnanandhaa stated that he was unhappy with the manner of victory against Ding Liren. He hoped to do better in the coming rounds.

"Things worked out for me. I just have to forget today. It was a very bad result. It’s a long tournament and you will get tired, but I don’t really feel too much tiredness at the moment. It was just a very bad result," he told Norway’s TV2. (via Indian Express)

Praggnanandhaa will next face Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday (June 4) in the reverse fixture after beating him in classical chess a few days back.