Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates Gukesh D, presents a cheque of INR 75 lakh

FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh D from Chennai was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and awarded a cash incentive worth Rs 75 lakh on Sunday, April 28.

Honorable CM Stalin invited Gukesh D and his parents, and congratulated the GM in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Furthermore, he presented him with a citation and a shawl. Notably, the TN government had earlier announced INR 15 lakh award for him.

MK Stalin took to X (formerly Twitter) to hail the 17-year-old Grandmaster and also praised the Sports Minister for promoting all sports across the state.

“Having won the #FIDE #Candidates at a very young age @DGukesh raised everyone's eyebrows. We congratulated him as he was back home with a whopping 75 lakh rupees incentive and a shield,” he wrote on X.

“My compliments to the Minister of Sports @Udhaystalin and the officials of the department for promoting all sports along with education and working to produce more achievers from Tamil Nadu.”

“Along with studies, youngsters should incorporate some kind of sport into their daily routine. It helps keep your body and mind alert and active,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Gukesh D replied to a tweet by the Sports Minister, thanking him for his support and encouragement.

“Thanks sir for the encouragement and we are grateful for the support we have been receiving from Elite Scheme and TN Champions Fund which helps us to pursue our goals and bring laurels to our State and the Country,“ Gukesh D wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Gukesh D will take on Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship title

On Monday, April 22, Gukesh scripted history after becoming the first Indian since the legendary Viswanathan Anand to secure the Candidates title.

The Candidates tournament is conducted to decide the opponent for the reigning world champion for the World Chess Championship title. Later this year, Gukesh D will take on Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship game.

Importantly, Gukesh became the youngest-ever grandmaster to win the title, moving past the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago.

Among other Indians, Praggnanandhaa secured the fifth position in the final standings with seven points, while Vidit Gujrathi picked up only six points to end with the sixth slot.

In the women’s category, Koneru Humpy bagged the second rank with 7.5 points in the final tally while Vaishali R clinched the fourth position with 7.5 points.