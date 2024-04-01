"The Indians are a long shot" - Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand on India's chances at Candidates 2024

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has weighed in on India's prospects at the upcoming Candidates chess tournament, emphasizing the importance of experience over youthful exuberance. With the tournament set to unfold in Toronto from April 3-22, Anand believes that the three Indian participants still have some way to go before contending for victory.

In a webcast published on a popular chess portal, Anand expressed his belief that the Indian players, R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Vidit Gujrathi, should first settle into the tournament before harboring hopes of clinching the title.

He stated:

"The Indians are a long shot. If they can keep the tournament going that’s good enough. If a late opportunity presents itself, they can grab it. They should first settle into the tournament and try to play good games. Let the big decisions come later."

Anand singled out Vidit Gujrathi as someone who could fit on both sides – being experienced as well as a debutant. He suggested that Gujrathi has the potential to make an impact in the tournament.

According to Grandmaster N Srinath, Praggnanandhaa has the best chance among Indians, but Fabiano Caruana of the United States is considered the clear favorite for the title.

Anand's insights on the Candidates 2024 frontrunners

Anand's opinion aligns with many others in the world elite, who see Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura of the United States as the frontrunners. Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Alireja Firouza of France are considered the unpredictable players of the tournament.

The winner of the Candidates will compete against Ding Liren of China in the next World Championship match. Magnus Carlsen, a former world champion, singled out Praggnanandhaa as the player to watch out for, citing his psychological stability.

Anand's insights are important to Indians because of his significant experience in premier chess events. Anand first qualified for the Candidates in the early 1990s, and he has competed in every World Championship cycle till 2014.

As the Candidates 2024 chess competition begins, the fight between seasoned veterans and rising stars will definitely excite the chess community. With Anand's views guiding their approach, the Indian players will attempt to leave their imprint on the international scene, demonstrating the depth of potential in the country's chess community.