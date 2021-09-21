Top ranked national players to compete in Junior Open Chess Championship on October 3 in Nagpur

Several top-ranked national players will be seen in action at the Junior Open Chess Championship slated to be held on October 3 in Nagpur.

The one-day tournament will be organized by the Nature Grin’s Zmile Future Pvt Ltd in association with Nagpur District Chess Association at Hotel LB, Nagpur.

The first round will commence at 9 am and the finals will be played at 5 pm. The tournament is open for chess players in the age group of 9 to 16 years.

Talented chess players will get a chance to play on the board after a long time. Due to the pandemic, only online chess tournaments could be held in the last more than a year.

The winners will be awarded a total of Rs 50,000 in cash and various consolation prizes. Considering COVID-19 pandemic situation, the competition has been organized in accordance with the social guidelines given by the Government of India. The tournament has been recognized by the Nagpur District Chess Association.

The winner of the chess tournament will pocket Rs 30,000

The winner of this tournament will be awarded Rs 30,000 cash prize and the runner-up will be given Rs 15,000. The third-place finisher will be richer by Rs 5,000 along with a trophy. There will be attractive prizes for the participants as well.

In the open group competition, the contestants can register their names until September 25 with registration charges of Rs 1,000. After the last date of registration there will be a penalty charged until September 30. Only the first 40 chess players will be able to participate in the competition. There will be seven rounds in this tournament.

Also Read

Jyoti Amge, who holds the record as the shortest living woman in the world, will be the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony scheduled to be held on October 19 at Rahul Hotel, Nagpur.

Director of Nature Grin as well as Zero Mile Futures Pvt Ltd guide Saloni AM and Amit PM along with secretary of Nagpur District Chess Association Kalyan Kumar Barat will be the guests of honor. The tournament’s chief mentor, Business Head Aakash Mendhe of Nature Grin, Media Partner Maharashtra TV 24 Director Ritesh Borkar and Chief Arbiter of the tournament Praveen Pantawane will be part of the organizing committee.

Edited by Diptanil Roy