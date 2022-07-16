Unbeaten Vrashank Chouhan, Rakkshita Ravi maintain lead with 7 points at National Junior Open Chess Championships

Vrashank Chouhan and Rakshitta Ravi maintained their lead at the MPL 51st National Junior Open Under-19 and 36th Girls Chess Championships at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune on Saturday.

Vrashank Chouhan of Rajasthan and Rakshitta Ravi of Tamil Nadu have seven points to their credit at the end of the seventh round.

The week-long tournament is being organized by Pune District Chess Circle in association with Maharashtra Chess Association under the aegis of All India Chess Federation. MPL, Amanora, and h2e Systems are the major sponsors of the national junior chess tournament.

Vrashank outwitted S Aswath S of Tamil Nadu in the seventh round. Vrashank got off to a flying start and maintained his domination throughout the match to post his seventh successive win.

WIM Rakshitta Ravi downed WCM Bristy Mukherjee of West Bengal on the top board to register her seventh win in the competition.

Karthik Kumar Singh upsets International Chess Master Manish Anto Cristiano

In a major upset in the seventh round, lower-rated Karthik Kumar Singh, who has an Elo rating of 1634, shocked International Master Manish Anto Cristiano F in French Defense in 63 moves.

For the rest of the Round-7 matches, seeded players carved out easy wins over their respective opponents.

Results (Round 7)

Open

Vrashank Chouhan (Raj) (7) bt Aswath S (TN) (5.5)

Ritvik Krishnan (Mah) (5.5) drew with Arun Kataria (Raj) (5.5)

Srihari L (Puducherry) (5.5) bt Jihan Shah (Guj) (4.5)

Kartik Kumar Singh (Mah) (5.5) bt IM Manish Anto Cristiano F (TN) (4.5)

Anadkat Kartavya (Guj) (4.5) lost to Alekhya Mukhopadhyay (WB) (5.5)

Dhyey Agarwal (Guj) (4.5) lost to AGM Vignesh B (TN) (5.5)

Hriday Panchal (Del) (4.5) lost to Rishabh Gokhale (Mah) (5.5)

Naitik Mehta (Guj) (4.5) lost to Ajay Parvathareddy (UP) (5.5)

IM Avinash Ramesh (TN) (5) bt CM Jaivardhan Raj (Mah) (4)

Soham Dey (WB) (4) lost to FM Mohamed Anees M (TN) (5)

Sharnarthi Viresh (Mah) (4) lost to Yash Bharadia (Raj) (4).

Girls

WIM Rakshitta Ravi (TN) (7) bt WCM Bristy Mukherjee (WB) (5)

Mohitha Vakcheri (AP) (5.5) drew with WFM Bhagyashree Patil (Mah) (5.5)

Sarayu Velpula (TS) (6) drew with Sai Mahathi A (TS) (4.5)

Sachi Jain (Del) (4.5) drew with WIM Bommini Mounika Akshaya (AP) (4.5)

Aditi Kayal (Mah) (5) drew with WFM Jyothsna L (TN) (5)

Dhanashree Khairmode (Mah) (4.5) lost to Meenatchi Rajam V (TN) (5.5)

Saniya Tadavi (Mah) (4) lost to Rindhiya V (TN) (5)

Falak Naik (Guj) (4) lost to AFM Shubhi Gupta (UP) (5)

Aanya Chawat (Raj) (4) lost to Tejaswini G (TN) (5)

Sherali Pattnaik (Uttarakhand) (5) bt Marium Fatima (Bihar) (4)

Charvi Patidar (Raj) (4.5) drew with Siya Sagar (Guj) (4).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far