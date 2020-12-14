Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand's journey to be depicted in a biopic 

A biopic on India's chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand has been announced, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. The news was revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his social media accounts on Sunday.

The biopic, which is yet to be named, will be co-produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Mahaveer Jain's Sundial Entertainment. The actor playing the role of Viswanathan Anand is yet to be decided.

“A biopic on chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned… The biopic – not titled yet – will be directed by Aanand L Rai… Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai],” Tarun Adarsh tweeted.

Viswanathan Anand, who turned 51 on December 11, finally agreed with this particular biopic offer after rejecting several offers in the past. It will be intriguing for fans to witness his career unfold on the big screen. Production of the biopic will probably start next year.

Viswanathan Anand launches academy

The five-time world chess champion recently launched an academy in partnership with WestBridge Capital. It will train promising youngsters and help them break into the top world chess rankings. The chess wizard wrote on his social media account that he will personally monitor their progress.

Viswanathan Anand became the first grandmaster from India in 1988 and the fourth player in history to pass the 2800 Elo mark in the FIDE rating list. He held the first position for 21 months — the sixth-longest by any chess player in history. His journey of becoming India's iconic grandmaster to a world champion has been inspirational for chess fans around the world.

Anand still holds a spot in the top-15 of the FIDE rating list as of now. Known for his resilience and consistency for over three decades, he has shown his versatility in several formats of the game.