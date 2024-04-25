[Watch] Candidates 2024 champion Gukesh D receives a grand welcome as he arrives in Chennai

In a viral video uploaded by ANI, the FIDE Candidates 2024 winner Gukesh D received a warm welcome on arriving in Chennai on April 25, Thursday. Notably, he became the youngest challenger to win the world title after topping the standings in the open category in Candidates 2024.

Alongside fans, Velammal Vidyalaya school students also gave a rousing reception for the Indian grandmaster at the Chennai airport. Even though Gukesh D landed at 3 am IST, the crowd lined up in queue as his arrival time came close.

As he arrived at the airport, he was swiftly welcomed by the jubilant crowd with garlands and the police safely escorted him.

"I feel very happy for this homecoming, this is a special achievement. I was in a good space since the beginning of the tournament, I had full confidence that I would emerge top in this tournament and luck was on my side as well," Gukesh told media upon his arrival in Chennai at the airport.

"It's good to see so many people enjoy chess...I thank the Tamil Nadu government. I thank my Appa, Amma, coach, friends, family, sponsor, and my school for being alongside me and playing an amazing role in helping me win this tournament," he stated.

Gukesh D will take on Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship title

Gukesh D created history after becoming the first Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to secure the Candidates title on Monday. The Candidates' campaign is held specifically to decide the opponent for the reigning world champion for the World Chess Championship title. Gukesh D will take on Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship later this year.

Furthermore, Gukesh became the youngest-ever grandmaster to win the title, moving past the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago.

Among other Indians, Praggnanandhaa settled with the fifth position in the final standings with seven points, while Vidit Gujrathi could rack up only six points to end with the sixth slot.

In the women’s category, Koneru Humpy finished with second rank with 7.5 points in the final standings, while Vaishali R secured the fourth position with 7.5 points.