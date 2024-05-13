What is the prize pool of the Grand Chess Tour 2024?

The Grand Chess Tour 2024 features four Indians, including D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, and Arjun Erigaisi. The tournament got underway on Wednesday, May 8 with the Rapid and Blitz leg in Poland.

The other participants are Nodirbek Abdusattoroy from Slovenia, Anish Giri from the Netherlands, Alireza Forouzja from Iran, Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave from France, and Fabiano Caruana.

The nine players who got full tour invitations will have to take part in both classical tournaments and two out of three rapid and blitz events. The participants were picked keeping in mind their FIDE rating, URS rating, sportsman spirit, and fighting spirit.

After the Poland leg, the Superbet Romania Classic will take place from June 24 to July 6 in Bucharest. Thereafter, the SuperUnited Croatia Rapid and Blitz will be held from July 8 to 15 in Zagreb. It will be followed by the Rapid and Blitz round in Saint Louis, Missouri, United States of America (USA).

Among the Indian stars, the focus will be in Gukesh, who recently became the youngest challenger at the age of 17 years to win the Candidates Chess Tournament. Praggnanandhaa has also been stupendous over the years. The Grand Chess Tour began in 2015 as a three-legged tournament. But the ongoing tournament will witness five legs this time around.

Carlsen won the inaugural edition of the championship after which he won in 2017. USA’s Wesley So (2016 and 2021), USA’s Hikaru Nakamura (2018), China’s Ding Liren (2019), France’s Alireza Firouzja (2022), and USA’s Fabiano Caruana (2023) are the winners of the

Prize pool of Grand Chess Tour 2024

The tour participants will fight for 1.5 million US dollars, the increased prize money. The prize money for the rapid and blitz events are $350,000 and $175,000. The players will also get a bonus prize funding of $275,000.