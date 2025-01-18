Tata Steel Chess 2025: Full schedule, timings, complete list of players and live-streaming details

The Tata Steel Chess 2025 will be played in the Netherlands from Saturday (January 18) to Sunday (February 2). 14 players will compete in the Masters category and as many players will be in action in the Challengers category. Top chess players from around the globe will grace the two-week-long event.

The five Indians competing in the men's category are Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Leon Luke Mendonca, and Gukesh D. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh and Vaishali Rameshbabu are the only two Indian chess players in the women's category.

Tata Steel Chess 2025: Full schedule and event timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, January 18 - Round 1, 6:50 pm

Sunday, January 19 - Round 2, 6:50 pm

Trending

Monday, January 20 - Round 3, 6:50 pm

Tuesday, January 21 - Round 4, 6:50 pm

Wednesday, January 22 - Round 5, 6:50 pm

Friday, January 24 - Round 6, 6:50 pm

Saturday, January 25 - Round 7, 6:50 pm

Sunday, January 26 - Round 8, 6:50 pm

Tuesday, January 28 - Round 9, 6:50 pm

Wednesday, January 29 - Round 10, 6:50 pm

Friday, January 31 - Round 11, 6:50 pm

Saturday, February 1 - Round 12, 4:50 pm

Sunday, February 2 - Round 13, 4:50 pm

Tata Steel Chess 2025: Full list of players in action

Masters:

Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Leon Luke Mendonca, Vincent Keymer, Max Warmerdam, Anish Giri, Alexey Sarana, Fabiano Caruana, Wei Yi, Jorden van Foreest, Vladimir Fedoseev, Gukesh D.

Challengers:

Divya Deshmukh, Nodirbek Yakubboev, Thai Dai van Nguyen, Arthur Pijpers, Aydin Suleymanli, Benjamin Bok, Ediz Gurel, Irina Bulmaga, Erwin l'Ami, Frederik Svane, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Faustino Oro, Lu Miaoyi, Kazybek Nogerbek.

Tata Steel Chess 2025: Live streaming details

The Tata Steel Chess 2024 will be free to watch live on the 'Chesscom India' YouTube channel and the 'chess24 India' YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback