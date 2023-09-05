Tata Steel Chess India: Gukesh among leaders after three rounds

Gukesh D continues to dominate at Tata Steel Chess India as he is one of the four early leaders of the tournament after three rounds.

Gukesh, who lost to Magnus Carlsen in the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup, produced an excellent display against Harikrishna in the first round and went on to draw with Abdusattorov and Alexander Grischuk in the next two rounds.

Notably, this is his first tournament in India after breaking into the world top ten and after replacing Vishwanathan Anand as India's Number One.

Teimor Radjabov of Azerbaijan defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the Round three to claim the top spot. After a draw with Gukesh, Radjabov defeated India's Arjun Erigaisi in the second round.

India's Vidit Gujrathi drew in the first round with Harikrishna. In the second round, he had a tough fight against Grischuk and ended with a draw. In the third round, he lost to Vachier Lagrave. Gujrathi is one point behind the leaders after the Third Round of Tata Steel Chess.

Harikrishna is having a tournament to forget as he is yet to pick up a win after three rounds. He lost to his compatriots Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi. He also drew his first round with Gujrathi.

Praggnanandhaa loses to Vincent Keymer in Tata Steel Chess Third Round

The FIDE Chess World Cup runners-up Praggnanandhaa lost to Vincent Keymer of Germany in the third round of Tata Steel Chess India. Praggnanandhaa defeated Radjabov in the first round and drew with the first seed Maxime Vachier Lagrave in the second round.

Praggnanandhaa is currently 0.5 points behind the early leaders- Vachier-Lagrave, Radjabov, Keymer and Gukesh. Arjun Erigaisi, who won the 2021 edition, lost the first two rounds but pulled things back against India's Harikrishna.

Gukesh will meet Vidit Gujrathi in the fourth round, while Praggnanandhaa will take on Nodirbek Abdusattorov. Arjun Erigaisi is scheduled to meet Alexander Grischuk in his fourth round and Vincent Keymer will take on Maxime Vachier Lagrave. In the fifth round, which will also take place on Wednesday, will see Gukesh taking on the top seed Maxime Vachier Lagrave.