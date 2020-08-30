Twitter goes crazy as India and Russia jointly win International Chess Olympiad

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial tournament organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The tournament is open for each of the 190 FIDE-recognized Chess Federations in the world. Generally, FIDE chooses the host nation and organizes the tournament. However, the 2020 event was held online because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The preliminary rounds began on 25th July, while the final was played out earlier today. Each time consisted of six members, with at least two women, and an Under-20 player from both the genders. The Indian team was led by Vidit Gujrathi and boasted of former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand along with Women World Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy.

The Indians were dominant throughout the tournament, until the Semifinal stage, when they were given a run for their money by Poland. However, Humpy held her nerve in the Armageddon game as India won 2-1.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

The final was even more closely-contested, as Russia seemed set to round up the tournament easily. However, two Indian players lost their matches on time due to a failure of internet connection.

After the final, the Indian contingent filed an appeal, following which the title was jointly awarded to both the countries after due investigation. Needless to say, Indians throughout the world celebrated the achievement on Twitter.

Twitter goes crazy as India jointly wins International Chess Olympiad

In the final, both Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh had lost their matches on time, due to failure in internet connections. People were quick to speculate on the cause of the internet failure.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Others lamented the way things appeared to end for the Indian team, and demanded a rematch.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Even FIDE acknowledged the strong position in which Divya had found herself in throughout the match.

Divya Deshmukh missed crushing 18. Bxh6! against Polina Shuvalova.



She played 18. Qd2 instead and the game continues, still big advantage for White. #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/CBRcwzOtRT — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 30, 2020

However, as it turned out, the tournament appeared to be over, although India was quick to file an appeal regarding the situation.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Thousands of Indians around the world waited with bated breaths and crossed fingers, as investigation on the matter was conducted by FIDE.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Others thought it was a great travesty, and demanded justice!

Image via FIDE, Twitter

However, it was soon announced that both the countries have won the tournament.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made a decision to give gold medals of FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad to both teams - India and Russia. More details & an official statement to follow. — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 30, 2020

The official statement soon followed:

Needless to say, the decision was met with great happiness, as you can see below.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Viswanathan Anand announced the news and congratulated the Russian contingent.

We are the champions !! Congrats Russia! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 30, 2020

The victory is undoubtedly a landmark moment for Indian chess, as it is the first time India has won the International Chess Olympiad. Indian Chess enthusiasts around the world celebrated the occasion.

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Image via FIDE, Twitter

Others, like Viswanathan Anand, congratulated the Russian team as well.