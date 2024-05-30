10 schools that made March Madness, CFB bowl game and the NCAA baseball tournament ft. Alabama

Making the March Madness tournament, a college football bowl game or the NCAA baseball tournament is a massive accomplishment for any program. To be a school that makes all three in the same year is another strong feat in college sports.

Here's a breakdown of 10 of the 12 schools that played postseason basketball, football and baseball this year.

Also read: NCAA baseball tournament snubs 2024: List of teams that didn't make College World Series

Expand Tweet

Trending

10 schools that made March Madness, a CFB bowl game and the NCAA baseball tournament

#1, North Carolina

NCAA Tournament West Regional: Alabama vs. North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels were an extremely successful school in basketball, football and baseball.

Tar Heels basketball finished with the best record in the Atlantic Conference, going 29-8, and made it as far as the Sweet 16 during March Madness. Tar Heels football went 8-5 behind the No. 3 NFL draft selection, quarterback Drake Maye, but fell 30-10 to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The baseball team (42-13) earned a top 16 national seed in this year's NCAA baseball tournament.

#2, Clemson

Clemson's PJ Hall

Clemson has been one of the most successful schools on the gridiron in the last decade, and they finished the 2023 season 9-4 and defeated Kentucky 38-35 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Clemson basketball defeated New Mexico and other top schools, including Baylor and Arizona, during March Madness before falling to Alabama in the Elite Eight.

The Clemson baseball team (41-14) will host a regional as they await their matchup with High Point on Friday.

#3, Alabama

Alabama's William Hamiter

Alabama's success first came in football, when they finished 12-2 and defeated Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship game. They fell to Michigan 27-20 in overtime at the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Rose Bowl.

Alabama basketball continued the school's success in March when it advanced all the way to the Final Four before being defeated by the eventual repeat national champion UConn Huskies. The Crimson Tide baseball team (33-22) qualified for the NCAA baseball tournament as a No. 2 seed in their regional and will face UCF on Friday.

#4, NC State

NC State's DJ Burns

The NC State Wolfpack basketball team made a miracle run late in the season, winning the ACC championship game and going as far as the Final Four during March Madness. The football team finished third in the ACC, going 9-4, but was handed a 28-19 loss by Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Wolfpack (36-21) head into the NCAA baseball tournament as a No. 1 seed in their region. They await their tournament-opening game against Bryant on Friday.

#5, Duke

NCAA Tournament South Regional: Duke vs. NC State

Duke basketball continued the school's tradition of deep March Madness runs by making it to the Elite 8. The Blue Devils were bested by NC State in that game but still finished with the second-best record in the ACC, going 27-9. They went 8-5 on the football field, finishing sixth in the ACC and defeating Troy 17-10 in the 76th Birmingham Bowl.

The Blue Devils (39-19) earned the No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional for the NCAA baseball tournament. They will match up with UConn on Friday afternoon for their tournament opener.

#6, Tennessee

FloSports: FloBaseball SEC Baseball Tournament

Tennessee baseball has been widely considered the top team in the nation after going 50-11 this season and winning the SEC tournament. They have won four games in a row, going into the NCAA baseball tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and will match up with Northern Kentucky on Friday.

The school's football team went 9-4 and finished third in the SEC. They crushed Iowa in a 35-0 shutout to win the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Vols finished with the best record in the SEC on the hardwood, going 27-9. Their March Madness run ended in the Elite Eight with a 72-66 defeat at the hands of Purdue.

Also read: Tennessee odds to win College World Series 2024: Breaking down the Volunteers' NCAA baseball tournament odds

#7, Oregon

NCAA Football: Washington State at Oregon

The Oregon Ducks football team was led by first-round NFL draft pick Bo Nix and finished 12-2. They just missed a spot in the College Football Playoff but ended their season with a 45-6 thrashing of Liberty in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

The school's basketball team finished 24-12 and upset No. 6 seed South Carolina in the first round of March Madness. However, its tournament run ended with a thrilling double-overtime loss to Creighton in the second round. The Ducks (37-18) earned a No. 3 regional seed in the NCAA baseball tournament.

#8, Texas

2023 Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns went 12-2 and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they fell to Washington 37-31 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The basketball team went 21-13, finishing seventh in the Big 12. They advanced past Colorado State in the opening round of March Madness before being knocked out by Tennessee in a four-point defeat.

The Longhorns (35-22) earned a No. 3 regional seed in this year's NCAA baseball tournament.

#9, Texas A&M

NCAA Baseball: SEC Tournament

Texas A&M Aggies baseball (44-13) put up a fight against Tennessee in the SEC championship game. The Aggies still earned a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA baseball tournament and will host Grambling in their opener.

The school's football team finished 7-6, landing a spot in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, where they were defeated by the Oklahoma State Cowboys 31-23. On the hardwood, they advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they nearly knocked off No. 1 seed Houston in overtime.

#10, Kentucky

Kentucky's Mitchell Daly

Kentucky baseball will try to change the school's luck when it comes to postseason success this year. The Wildcats football team was defeated by Clemson in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and the basketball team was knocked out of March Madness in the first round in a shocking upset by Oakland.

On the diamond, the Wildcats (40-14) earned a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA baseball tournament as one of the top overall teams. Their first matchup will see them take on Western Michigan on Friday.

Do you think any of these schools will win the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament? Let us know your tournament predictions in the comment section.

Also read: SEC teams in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament: Full list of schools in the regionals ft. Tennessee Volunteers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback