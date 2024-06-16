3 reasons why Tony Vitello's Tennessee could win 2024 college World series

Fresh off a dramatic Tennessee College World Series opening win, the question of the college baseball season just gets louder. Is it finally Tennessee's year?

Tony Vitello has led the Vols to their third College World Series appearance in four years. As the nation's No. 1 team for most of the season, the pressure is on UT to win the school's first title. Here's why they could do just that.

Three reasons why Tony Vitello's Tennessee could win 2024 College World Series

While Christian Moore is the Vols' top hitter, he's far from the only outstanding slugger in the UT lineup.

#1 An incredible, balanced lineup

Trending

While Christian Moore is a genuine superstar, Tennessee hasn't won games with an offense built around a single brilliant hitter.

What the Vols bring to the table is an almost historic level of balance. Tennessee has basically had seven constant starters with 55 plus starts this year. Each of those players has at least 11 home runs.

Five of the major seven are hitting at least .315 and have a slugging percentage of at least .659. When Tennessee was down to its last out against Florida State on Friday, it didn't panic. The Vols just went to work with their magnificent lineup.

Christan Moore (.385 BA, .822 SLG) hit a double. Blake Burke (.380 BA, .711 SLG) hit a single. Billy Amick (.315 BA, .672 SLG) hit another single before Dylan Dreiling (.329 BA, .689 SLG) hit a walk-off single. Tennessee didn't need a single hero; it has had a lineup full of them.

#2 The pitching depth is impressive

Tennessee has nine pitchers who have thrown at least 20 innings this season. None of them have an ERA above 4.44. And that's Drew Beam, who's probably the staff ace with an 8-2 record.

Other teams, even good ones, struggle with bullpen depth. NC State, which lost in extra innings to Kentucky on Saturday has a team ERA above 6. Tennessee just doesn't have that. Literally no one who has pitched nine innings this year for the Vols has an ERA of 6.

Meanwhile, UT is also great at missing bats. Seven of those nine pitchers who have worked 20+ innings this season also have a strikeout per inning. That combination-- not giving up runs and getting hitters to swing and miss-- is what makes Tennessee dangerous in a series with short turn-arounds. UT's pitching depth will only get better as other teams fade away.

#3 There's no historical giant to scare off UT

The Vols have a pair of big problems to face. One is that they've never won the championship, while the other is that the No. 1 overall seed hasn't won since 1999. But there's one thing Tennessee doesn't have - a historic giant to oppose them.

Of the eight teams in Omaha, six have never won the College World Series. The two who have won - Virginia and Florida - have only won once. Playing in a field without a group of championship tested opponents, the Vols lack of big-game winning experience really won't hurt them.

Without a giant to force Tennessee down to size, the Vols could stand tall all the way to the championship.

Do you think UT can pull off the College World Series victory? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback