Arkansas CWS appearances: How have the Hogs fared in the NCAA tournament? 

The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball program is currently at one of its best points in history, having won two out of the last three NCAA regional championships, one SEC tournament in 2021 and two SEC regular season championships in 2022 and 2021, and their division every year since 2018, except 2020.

Nonetheless, the Razorbacks have cracked open the ultimate level of achievement in college baseball. Arkansas has never won the College World Series in program history, with its best results being a pair of runner-up performances in 1979 and 2018.

How many times has Arkansas participated in the College World Series?

Arkansas has participated 11 times in the event, with its last appearance in 2022. Arkansas' first appearance in the CWS is also when it has been the closest to winning the affair, in 1979. Its last three appearances have been in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

In 2022, it dropped into the second bracket during the second round after losing to Ole Miss. They managed to defeat Auburn to advance to the semifinals, to once again lose to the Ole Miss Rebels who were the eventual winners of the event.

When were the Razorbacks the closest to winning the College World Series?

In their first appearance at the CWS, the Hogs managed to advance until the event's final after wins over Pepperdine, Arizona and Texas. A semifinal loss to Cal State Fullerton wasn't enough to prevent them from advancing into the final after Fullerton lost the preliminary final to Pepperdine, which had advanced from the lower side of the bracket. The Razorbacks eventually fell to Pepperdine in the final.

Arkansas didn't advance to the CWS final for almost four decades until 2018 when it reached the coveted stage after winning over Texas, Texas Tech, and Florida. This time, it fell to Pac-12 school Oregon State. Since then, its best performance has been reaching the second round of the 2022 event.