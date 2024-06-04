Clemson baseball Super Regional Tickets 2024: Where to buy, prices, and more details for NCAA Baseball Regional tournament

The Clemson Tigers are host the Florida Gators in the Clemson Super Regional. The Tigers come into the Super Regional phase after defeating High Point and Coastal Carolina (twice) while hosting the Clemson Regional.
During the regular season, Clemson had an outstanding overall record of 44-14. Despite winning their division (The ACC's Atlantic), the Tigers were two wins away from claiming the ACC regular season crown with a conference mark of 20-10.
Their ACC tournament participation was more disappointing, though, getting knocked off during the pool round with a victory over Louisville and a defeat to Miami.
Clemson Super Regional tickets: How to buy and prices
You can buy your tickets for the Clemson Super Regional at Seat Geek. A pass for all events retails for $327, while the price for single-game tickets varies. The cheapest tickets for the first Tigers game start at $86, while the most expensive tickets are retailing for a whopping $8532.
Ticket prices remain similar for the second game of the series, with the prices starting at $88 and the most expensive ones remaining at the same price. Prices do rise for the third game of the series, which will be only played if necessary. Tickets start at $96 at the cheapest right now, and $8734 at the most expensive.
Clemson Super Regional schedule
Game 1: Saturday 2:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: Sunday 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Monday TBD (If necessary)
Which are the games of the Super Regional round?
- No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville
- No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Oregon State
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon
- No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia
- No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida
- No. 8 Florida State vs. UConn
- No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 15 NC State
- No. 13 Virginia vs. Kansas State
How to watch the Clemson Super Regional Tournament 2024?
The Clemson Super Regional games will air on ESPN+. To watch them, you need to download the ESPN app and subscribe to the service.
You can watch ESPN+ on the following devices: Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Oculus Go, Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player.
Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024