College baseball regionals schedule today, June 2: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 college baseball regionals are in full swing. As things stand, 48 teams remain in the NCAA tournament, but by the end of Sunday's games, 16 more teams will be eliminated. Notably, teams that won their opening two postseason games will not be in action today. However, there are still 16 college baseball games for fans to enjoy on June 2.

College baseball regionals schedule today, June 2

College Baseball games today on June 2

Greenville Regional

East Carolina vs. VCU at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Raleigh Regional

South Carolina vs. James Madison at noon ET, TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Charlottesville Regional

Mississippi State vs. St. John's at noon ET, TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Chapel Hill Regional

LSU vs. Wofford at noon ET, TV channel: ESPN, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Athens Regional

UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Tech at noon ET, TV channel: ACCN, Live stream: Fubo.

Clemson Regional

High Point vs. Coastal Carolina at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Knoxville Regional

Southern Miss vs. Indiana at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Lexington Regional

Indiana State vs. Illinois at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Tallahassee Regional

Stetson vs. UCF at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN and Fubo.

Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State at 1 p.m. ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Stillwater Regional

Nebraska vs. Florida at 2 p.m. ET, TV channel: SEC Network, Live stream: Fubo.

Normal Regional

Oklahoma vs. Duke at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: ESPN, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Santa Barbara Regional

UC Santa Barbara vs. San Diego at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

College Station Regional

Texas vs. Louisiana at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Corvallis Regional

Tulane vs. UC Irvine at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Tuscon Regional

Grand Canyon vs. Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

The 16 winners from Sunday's games will make it to the Regionals finals.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, we still have the final stretch of the regionals followed by the super regionals before getting to the CWS.

Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.

