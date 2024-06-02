College baseball regionals schedule today, June 2: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 college baseball regionals are in full swing. As things stand, 48 teams remain in the NCAA tournament, but by the end of Sunday's games, 16 more teams will be eliminated. Notably, teams that won their opening two postseason games will not be in action today. However, there are still 16 college baseball games for fans to enjoy on June 2.
College baseball regionals schedule today, June 2
Greenville Regional
East Carolina vs. VCU at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Raleigh Regional
South Carolina vs. James Madison at noon ET, TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Charlottesville Regional
Mississippi State vs. St. John's at noon ET, TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Chapel Hill Regional
LSU vs. Wofford at noon ET, TV channel: ESPN, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Athens Regional
UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Tech at noon ET, TV channel: ACCN, Live stream: Fubo.
Clemson Regional
High Point vs. Coastal Carolina at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Knoxville Regional
Southern Miss vs. Indiana at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Lexington Regional
Indiana State vs. Illinois at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Tallahassee Regional
Stetson vs. UCF at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN and Fubo.
Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas vs. Southeast Missouri State at 1 p.m. ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Stillwater Regional
Nebraska vs. Florida at 2 p.m. ET, TV channel: SEC Network, Live stream: Fubo.
Normal Regional
Oklahoma vs. Duke at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: ESPN, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Santa Barbara Regional
UC Santa Barbara vs. San Diego at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
College Station Regional
Texas vs. Louisiana at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Corvallis Regional
Tulane vs. UC Irvine at noon ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Tuscon Regional
Grand Canyon vs. Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m. ET, TV channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
The 16 winners from Sunday's games will make it to the Regionals finals.
When is the 2024 College World Series?
The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, we still have the final stretch of the regionals followed by the super regionals before getting to the CWS.
Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.
