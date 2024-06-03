College baseball regionals schedule today, June 3: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 Men's College Baseball Regionals are in their final stretch. By Monday night, we will have 16 teams locked in for the super regionals.
There are still five spots up for grabs for the Super Regionals and here's a look at the teams in contention to make it to the next round.
College baseball regionals schedule today, June 3
Greenville Regional
Evansville vs. East Carolina at noon ET (11 a.m. CT), TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Stillwater Regional
Oklahoma State vs. Florida at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT), TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Corvallis Regional
Oregon State vs. UC Irvine (resumption of Game 6) at 3:06 p.m. ET (2:06 p.m. CT), TV Channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
*Game 7 (if necessary) | Oregon State vs. UC Irvine at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. ET), 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 6
Chapel Hill Regional
North Carolina vs. LSU at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT), TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Norman Regional
UConn vs. Oklahoma at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CT), TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.
Here's a look at the teams that have already qualified for the 2024 college baseball super regionals:
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Clemson Tigers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida State Seminoles
- NC State Wolfpack
- Virginia Cavaliers
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Oregon Ducks
When is the 2024 College World Series?
The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, the final stretch of the regionals, followed by the super regionals, will have to be completed before getting to the CWS.
Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.
