College baseball regionals schedule today, June 3: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 Men's College Baseball Regionals are in their final stretch. By Monday night, we will have 16 teams locked in for the super regionals.

There are still five spots up for grabs for the Super Regionals and here's a look at the teams in contention to make it to the next round.

College baseball regionals schedule today, June 3

NCAA Baseball: Chapel Hlll Regional

Greenville Regional

Trending

Evansville vs. East Carolina at noon ET (11 a.m. CT), TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State vs. Florida at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT), TV channel: ESPNU, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Corvallis Regional

Oregon State vs. UC Irvine (resumption of Game 6) at 3:06 p.m. ET (2:06 p.m. CT), TV Channel: N/A, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

*Game 7 (if necessary) | Oregon State vs. UC Irvine at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. ET), 55 minutes after the conclusion of Game 6

Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina vs. LSU at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT), TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Norman Regional

UConn vs. Oklahoma at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. CT), TV channel: ESPN2, Live stream: ESPN+ and Fubo.

Here's a look at the teams that have already qualified for the 2024 college baseball super regionals:

Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats

Texas A&M Aggies

Kansas State Wildcats

Clemson Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida State Seminoles

NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Cavaliers

West Virginia Mountaineers

Oregon Ducks

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, the final stretch of the regionals, followed by the super regionals, will have to be completed before getting to the CWS.

Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback