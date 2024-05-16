College baseball's 7 most passionate fanbases ranked ft. LSU

As college baseball gains in popularity, there are some schools where the game has already been incredibly popular. While some fans are new to the charms of college baseball, others have been rowdy and enthusiastic for years.

Here are seven of the most intense and passionate fanbases in college baseball.

College baseball's seven most passionate fanbases

#7 Oregon State Beavers

The Beavers probably aren't all that well known to East Coast fams, but they certainly should be.

Consider their stadium-- Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. It has been renovated several times, but it was built in 1907. The stadium now includes a beer deck, among other nice amenities.

Oregon State's fans have grown accustomed to massive success. OSU has a better than 70% winning percentage at Goss Stadium. The players even feel the team spirit: OSU alum and MLB start Jacoby Ellsbury donated $1 million to help fund the last round of stadium changes.

#6 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas fans are intense. As is the case in many of the major college baseball areas, there are no professional teams in or around Fayetteville. That lack of professional representation makes college baseball even bigger.

Baum-Walker Stadium is a gorgous facility, Arkansas is always one of the top teams in the nation in affendance. In fact, since 1996, LSU has led the nation in average attendance every season except 2007, when Arkansas outpaced LSU.

#5 Clemson Tigers

Clemson doesn't have the largest stadium or the craziest fans, but there's a very real connection between the program and its top fans.

Consider, for example, the story of 10-year-old fan Mason Smith. After Smith suffered a fatal ATV accident, Clemson honored him with a webpage and posthumous spot on the team.

Clemson and its fans are intense, but they're also truly connected with each other and their favorite team. That's certainly impressive in its own right.

#4 Texas A&M Aggies

A&M's fans crowd into Blue Bell Park and raucously support their sqaud. The Aggies have a wild and supportive student section that upps the atmopshere in the park considerably.

The Aggies break into fan-led chants at strategic times in games. It's difficult to overstate how intense that fandom can be.

#3 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss recently renovated Swayze Field and made it a little classier and nicer. What they didn't need to tweak was the crazy fan support of Rebel backers.

The right field fan corner is perhaps the wildest place in college baseball. Fans pour their beers into the air after home runs and play catch with opposing outfielders between innings. Rebel fans bring an impressive and creative intensity.

# Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldog faithful flood Dudy Noble field and make MSU a must-experience fan base.

The left field area is populated with fans' grills, so the ballpark smells as nice as it looks. For better or worse, Mississippi State means cowbells and the constant clanging of MSU fans is an impressive manifestation of their support.

#1 LSU Tigers

The Tigers fan base could be the definition of an intense, passionate fan base. They populate Alex Box Stadium at the top totals in the nation for all of the past 25 years. The Cajun atmosphere of Baton Rouge makes LSU a desination even for opposing fans.

LSU's fans also get bonus points for not being fickle. Even with the Tigers are in a rare down cycle, fans still flood the ballpark and root for their team. LSU's fan base is special.

What's your favorite college baseball fan base? Weigh in below with your thoughts in the comments section: