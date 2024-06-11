College World Series Predictions: Who wins in the opening round of CWS bracket play?

The College World Series opens on Friday, and it's time to start pulling out the predictions. Super regional play included a few more upsets, most notably the advancement of Florida.

However, the top four teams in the NCAA seeding are all headed to Omaha. How will it all shake down? Here's a look at everyone's first games in Omaha.

Predicting the 2024 College World Series' opening games

North Carolina and Vance Honeycutt will face Virginia to open College World Series play.

North Carolina vs. Virginia

Trending

The No. 4 overall seed Tar Heels were able to outlast a sturdy West Virginia team 8-6 and 2-1. Regional play was also a close shave for UNC, as it took them 10 innings to outlast LSU and win the region, 4-3.

Virginia, meanwhile, was the No. 12 overall seed but is an easy 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament. UVA won their first two games by two and one runs, but since then, they've won by seven, three and six runs.

Virginia won two of three regular season meetings from UNC. The key? UVA put up 28 runs in the three games. Carolina's pitching seems to have come too far to allow that now.

Prediction: UNC 6-3 UVA

Tennessee vs. Florida State

The Vols are still the nation's top team but had some issues with Evansville, needing a third game to best the Purple Aces. Tennessee has scored at least eight runs in every NCAA Tournament game they've played and also given up over six runs only once - in their 10-8 loss to Evansville.

Florida State, the No. 8 national seed, has been dominating. They needed 12 innings to finish off UConn, but that followed a 24-4 first game. FSU has scored 58 runs while allowing just 20.

This one feels ripe for an upset, and Jamie Arnold could slow the Vols enough for an old-fashioned College World Series upset.

Prediction: Florida State 7-5 Tennessee

Kentucky vs. NC State

Kentucky is making its first trip to the College World Series. The No. 2 national seed is 5-0 in the Tournament, including a pair of shutouts. Kentucky has allowed just 11 runs. The 34 scored by UK isn't a ton, but it has certainly been enough so far.

NC State was the No. 10 national seed and took three games to outlast Georgia. The Wolfpack have also pitched well, aside from Georgia's 11-2 victory in game two of the super regional. In six games, NC State has scored 48 runs and allowed 26.

Kentucky has impressive momentum. Their bullpen might not hold up over a full series, but the pitching staff has enough bullets in the gun for an early masterpiece.

Prediction: Kentucky 4-2 NC State

Texas A&M vs. Florida

The No. 3 overall seed Aggies have rolled through NCAA play at 5-0. A&M outslugged Oregon 10-6 and 15-9 in the super regional. The Aggies have put up at least eight runs in four of their five games.

Florida limped in as one of the last teams in the field. It took the team five games to win the regional, but it swept Clemson 10-7 and 11-10. It's no mystery what keeps Florida rolling - their hitters just don't quit. Nevertheless, Florida's pitching got through the regional field, and they could win either way.

A&M simply looks too good. Florida won two of three from A&M in March, but the battle in the College World Series looks to go to the Aggies.

Prediction: Texas A&M 8-5 Florida

How do you think the first College World Series games will end up? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback