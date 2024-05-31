“Gives you a peace of mind” - Tennessee’s Hunter Ensley opens up on the advantages of playing at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley has opened up on the advantages of playing the Knoxville Regionals at the Vols' home stadium. The Vols earned the top seed in the country and will play at least the first round of the postseason matches at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ahead of Tennessee's opening game of the Knoxville Regionals against Northern Kentucky, Ensley spoke on the Everything Orange podcast and outlined the impact of home-field advantage in the NCAA tournament.

"Yeah, I think home-field advantage is everything come postseason time. I mean, we did it last year, but it's extremely tough to win on the road. You can ask any SEC team coming to Lindsey Nelson Stadium playing here is not easy and winning here for sure makes it a little bit tougher." Ensley said.

"Being behind these fans and you know having the home-field advantage gives you a peace of mind, a little bit, knowing that the other team also has to fight that battle." Ensley added.

It will be interesting to see how Ensley and the Vols fare in the NCAA tournament, especially with the fans behind them for the regionals. More so, Tennessee can get home-field advantage in the super regionals as well if they come through unscathed in the next few days.

A look at Hunter Ensley's stats this season

Hunter Ensley is enjoying a strong season with the Tennessee Volunteers. He has racked up 46 hits, 34 runs, 37 RBIs, and eight home runs across 167 at-bats. The outfielder has also added four stolen bases.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky? TV schedule and live stream details for Knoxville Regionals

The Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky clash will be broadcast live on SEC Network. The game will commence at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Friday.

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)

Channel: SEC Network

Fans without cable access can livestream the match on SEC Network+, ESPN+, and Fubo.