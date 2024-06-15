Has Texas A&M ever won the College World Series? Taking a closer look at Aggies' track record

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their 2024 College World Series campaign on Saturday when they take on the Florida Gators. The game will be held at the iconic Charles Schwab Field in Ohama, Nebraska. This is the eighth time the Aggies are making the trip to Omaha and the second time in three seasons, however, they have never won the College World Series.

Incidentally, the Aggies have yet to reach the CWS finals. However, they have a habit of reaching the postseason, having made 38 appearances in the NCAA tournament, with a 100-83 record. The Maroon and White also have 11 regional titles to their name.

The Aggies were initially part of the Southwest Conference until its dissolution and became members of the Big 12 Conference in 1996. In 2012, they left the Big 12 Conference and entered the Southeastern Conference (SEC), where they continue to compete.

The Aggies have won 15 Southwest Conference regular season titles and four Big 12 Conference regular season titles. They also have two Southwest Conference Tournament titles, two, Big 12 Conference Tournament titles, and one Southeastern Conference title.

Texas A&M eager to enter their first CWS finals

Earlier this week, Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media about his ambition to win and said he wants to make history with the program and lead the Aggies to the national title.

“It drives me every day, it drives me every day to have a chance to play for the last game,” Schlossnagle said. “Most people say you don’t want that to define your career, but that’s why … there are many reasons why I coach. But from a baseball perspective, it’s to have a chance to win a national title.

“Especially somewhere that it’s never been done before. It drives me every day,” Schlossnagle added.

Texas A&M (49-13) earned the No. 3 overall seed this season. Schlossnagle's team swept its way through the Bryan-College Station Regional and Super Regional to reach the final eight. The Aggies will square off against Florida (34-28) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in their opening round of the 2024 CWS.

