Has Texas won a national championship in softball? Exploring the Longhorns' WCWS history

The Texas Longhorns just fell in the first game of the WCWS (Women's College World Series) to the Oklahoma Sooners, 8-3. The WCWS final is a clash of top Big 12 schools, with Texas being the No. 1-seeded school in the nation.

No. 2 Oklahoma has the chance to achieve an impressive and historic four-peat, having won every tournament since 2021, while Texas is looking for its first-ever national championship in softball.

The Longhorns had not conceded a run in the 2024 WCWS, but the Sooners changed just in the first inning. Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman was hit by a pitch, quickly getting on base, and that was followed by a two-run homer by Tiare Jennings. From then on, it was the Sooners' game.

When was the last time Texas made it to the WCWS finals?

The Longhorns have never won the WCWS but have made it to the finals once. The season was 2022 when they fell to the Sooners in the series. That year, they arrived in the post-season on the back of a 47-22-1 overall record, with a Big 12 mark of 12-6.

During the regular season, their performance wouldn't have hinted at a post-season run, with them ending third in the Big 12 standings below Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. However, they did reach the Big 12 tournament semifinal where they lost 6-1 to Oklahoma State, who ultimately won the tournament.

They came into the NCAA tournament as the Cinderella but defeated the hosts of the Seattle Regional (Washington Huskies) and the Fayetteville Super Regional (Arkansas Razorbacks).

How many Big 12 tournament titles do the Longhorns have?

The Longhorns have four Big 12 tournament titles. Their wins came in 1999, 2002 2003 and 2005. On top of that, they won the Big 12 regular season crown five times, in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2010 and 2024.

