How does the college World Series bracket work? Deep dive into the NCAA tournament format for baseball

The 2024 College World Series is just around the corner. The grand event at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will commence on Friday and run through June 24.
As we head closer to the final stretch of the NCAA baseball postseason, fans have been curious to learn more about the CWS bracket and the format for the eight teams that make it to Omaha.
The eight teams in the College World Series are split evenly into two brackets. The tournament is a double-elimination and only the top two teams in each bracket make it to the CWS finals.
Which teams have reached the College World Series in 2024?
Here's a look at the eight teams that have made it to the 2024 CWS:
- No. 1 overall seed Tennessee
- No. 2 overall seed Kentucky
- No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M
- No. 4 overall seed North Carolina
- No. 8 overall seed Florida State
- No. 10 overall seed NC State
- No. 12 overall seed Virginia
- Florida
Bracket 1 of the 2024 CWS includes North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida State. Meanwhile, bracket 2 consists of Kentucky, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Florida.
2024 College World Series schedule
Here's a look at the full 2024 CWS schedule (all times in EDT):
- No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Florida State: 6 p.m. on Friday, June 14 (Game 2)
- No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 NC State: 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 (Game 3)
- No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Virginia: 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14 (Game 1)
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Florida: 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 (Game 4)
June 16
- Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 2 p.m.
- Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 7 p.m.
June 17
- Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 2 p.m.
- Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 at 7 p.m.
