How many career wins does Kevin O'Sullivan have? A look at Florida HC's achievements

Kevin O'Sullivan will lead the Florida Gators (28-27, 13-17 in Southeastern Conference) into the NCAA baseball tournament for the 16th consecutive season in 2024. Florida made it to the regionals by closing the regular season with a series win at No. 9 Georgia.

Since taking over at Florida before the 2008 season, O'Sullivan has compiled a 709–346 overall record (290–189 in the Southeastern Conference). He has an impressive .672 overall win percentage and a .605 win percentage in the SEC.

Before being appointed as the head coach at Florida, O'Sullivan worked as an assistant at FCCJ (1992–1993), Florida Atlantic (1994–1995), Virginia (1996–1997), GCL Twins (1998) and Clemson (1999–2007).

O'Sullivan's Gators have made it to the postseason each year since he has been at the helm, barring the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19. With 16 straight postseason appearances, the Gators have the second-longest streak in the country.

Trending

Florida has been paired with Nebraska, Niagra, and Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional this year. Here's a look at the Stillwater Regional schedule:

Friday, May 31

Game One: 3 p.m.ET — Florida vs. Nebraska (ESPN+)

Game Two: 7 p.m. ET — Niagara vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game Three: 2 p.m. ET — Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two

Game Four: 7 p.m. ET — Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two

Sunday, June 2

Game Five: 2 p.m. ET — Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: 7 p.m. ET — Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 3

Game Seven (if necessary) — TBA Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

A glimpse into Kevin O'Sullivan's career honors

Florida Gators HC Kevin O'Sullivan

Since becoming head coach of the Florida Gators in June 2007, Kevin O'Sullivan has won seven SEC East Division titles, six regular-season titles and two SEC tournaments.

O'Sullivan has also led Florida past the NCAA Regionals nine times and the Super Regionals on eight ocassions. He won the national championship with the Gators once in 2017.