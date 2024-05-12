How to watch Alabama vs. LSU game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The LSU Tigers (33-19 overall, 10-16 in the Southeastern Conference) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-19 overall, 11-15 in the SEC) in Game 3 of their series on Sunday (May 12). The series decider takes place at the Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama recorded a narrow 8-7 win over LSU in Game 1 before the Tigers bounced back to earn a much-needed 6-3 win in Game 2.

How to watch Alabama vs. LSU Game today?

The Alabama vs. LSU Game 3 will commence at 2 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. CT), but the contest will not be broadcast live on TV.

TV Channel: N/A

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 2 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. CT)

Alabama vs. LSU Live Stream Details

Image Credits - IMAGN

Although the Alabama vs. LSU series finale will not be broadcast live on TV, the matchup can be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN and Fubo TV.

Fans in the following regions can also listen to the game on the radio:

WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge

WWL-AM, 870 in New Orleans

KLWB-FM, 103.7 in Lafayette

Alabama's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season

After Alabama's game against LSU, the Tide travel to play a three-game series against Auburn. Here's a look at their schedule:

Sunday, May 12: vs. LSU (Game 3), first pitch at 2 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 16: at Auburn (Game 1), first pitch at 7 p.m. EDT

Friday, May 17: at Auburn (Game 2), first pitch at 7 p.m. EDT

Saturday, May 18: at Auburn (Game 3), first pitch at 6 p.m. EDT

The Tide are on course to qualify for the SEC Championship Tournament and will aim to mount a deep run in the postseason.

LSU's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season

After LSU's series finale against Alabama, the Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels in a three-game series to finish their regular season run.

Sunday, May 12: at Alabama (Game 3), first pitch at 2 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 13: vs. Ole Miss (Game 1), first pitch at 7 p.m. EDT

Friday, May 14: vs. Ole Miss (Game 2), first pitch at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, May 15: vs. Ole Miss (Game 3), first pitch at 2 p.m. EDT

LSU is set to play in the SEC Championship Tournament and will want to carry some momentum heading into the conference tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback