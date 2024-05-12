How to watch Alabama vs. LSU game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The LSU Tigers (33-19 overall, 10-16 in the Southeastern Conference) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-19 overall, 11-15 in the SEC) in Game 3 of their series on Sunday (May 12). The series decider takes place at the Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama recorded a narrow 8-7 win over LSU in Game 1 before the Tigers bounced back to earn a much-needed 6-3 win in Game 2.
How to watch Alabama vs. LSU Game today?
The Alabama vs. LSU Game 3 will commence at 2 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. CT), but the contest will not be broadcast live on TV.
- TV Channel: N/A
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: 2 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. CT)
Alabama vs. LSU Live Stream Details
Although the Alabama vs. LSU series finale will not be broadcast live on TV, the matchup can be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN and Fubo TV.
Fans in the following regions can also listen to the game on the radio:
- WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge
- WWL-AM, 870 in New Orleans
- KLWB-FM, 103.7 in Lafayette
Alabama's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season
After Alabama's game against LSU, the Tide travel to play a three-game series against Auburn. Here's a look at their schedule:
- Sunday, May 12: vs. LSU (Game 3), first pitch at 2 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, May 16: at Auburn (Game 1), first pitch at 7 p.m. EDT
- Friday, May 17: at Auburn (Game 2), first pitch at 7 p.m. EDT
- Saturday, May 18: at Auburn (Game 3), first pitch at 6 p.m. EDT
The Tide are on course to qualify for the SEC Championship Tournament and will aim to mount a deep run in the postseason.
LSU's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season
After LSU's series finale against Alabama, the Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels in a three-game series to finish their regular season run.
- Sunday, May 12: at Alabama (Game 3), first pitch at 2 p.m. EDT
- Thursday, May 13: vs. Ole Miss (Game 1), first pitch at 7 p.m. EDT
- Friday, May 14: vs. Ole Miss (Game 2), first pitch at 7:30 p.m. EDT
- Saturday, May 15: vs. Ole Miss (Game 3), first pitch at 2 p.m. EDT
LSU is set to play in the SEC Championship Tournament and will want to carry some momentum heading into the conference tournament.
