How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

By Arnold
Modified May 12, 2024 20:59 IST
The fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (36-11 overall, square off against the Florida Gators (26-24 overall, 11-15 in the Southeastern Conference) in Game 3 of their series on Sunday (May 12). The series decider takes place at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

Kentucky edged Florida 12-11 in Game 1 in 10 innings. However, the Gators bounced back strongly and crushed the Wildcats 10-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. With the series on the line, all eyes will be on Sunday's game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida Game today?

The Kentucky vs. Florida Game 3 will commence at noon EDT (11 a.m. CT). The contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Date: Sunday, May 12
  • Time: noon EDT (11 a.m. CT)

Kentucky vs. Florida Live Stream Details

Kentucky vs. Florida (Image Credits - IMAGN)
The Kentucky vs. Florida series finale can be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN and Fubo TV.

Fans in the following regions can also listen to the game on the radio:

  • ESPN 98.1FM850AM WRUF in Gainsville (Darren Headrick on the live call)
  • WJXL 1010AM in Jacksonville

A look at Kentucky's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season

The Kentucky Wildcats will play four home games after their clash against Florida on Sunday. Here's a look at their schedule:

  • Sunday, May 12 at Florida in Gainesville, Florida
  • Tuesday, May 14 vs. Wright State at Lexington, Kentucky
  • Thursday, May 16 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky
  • Friday, May 17 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky
  • Saturday, May 18 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky

A look at Florida's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season

The Florida Gators will travel for a three-game series against Georiga after playing Kentucky. Here's a look at their schedule:

  • Sunday, May 12 vs. Kentucky at Gainsville, Florida
  • Thursday, May 16 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia
  • Friday, May 17 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia
  • Saturday, May 18 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia

