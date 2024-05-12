How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (36-11 overall, square off against the Florida Gators (26-24 overall, 11-15 in the Southeastern Conference) in Game 3 of their series on Sunday (May 12). The series decider takes place at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.
Kentucky edged Florida 12-11 in Game 1 in 10 innings. However, the Gators bounced back strongly and crushed the Wildcats 10-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. With the series on the line, all eyes will be on Sunday's game.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida Game today?
The Kentucky vs. Florida Game 3 will commence at noon EDT (11 a.m. CT). The contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network.
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: noon EDT (11 a.m. CT)
Kentucky vs. Florida Live Stream Details
The Kentucky vs. Florida series finale can be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN and Fubo TV.
Fans in the following regions can also listen to the game on the radio:
- ESPN 98.1FM850AM WRUF in Gainsville (Darren Headrick on the live call)
- WJXL 1010AM in Jacksonville
A look at Kentucky's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season
The Kentucky Wildcats will play four home games after their clash against Florida on Sunday. Here's a look at their schedule:
- Sunday, May 12 at Florida in Gainesville, Florida
- Tuesday, May 14 vs. Wright State at Lexington, Kentucky
- Thursday, May 16 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky
- Friday, May 17 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky
- Saturday, May 18 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky
A look at Florida's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season
The Florida Gators will travel for a three-game series against Georiga after playing Kentucky. Here's a look at their schedule:
- Sunday, May 12 vs. Kentucky at Gainsville, Florida
- Thursday, May 16 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia
- Friday, May 17 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia
- Saturday, May 18 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia
