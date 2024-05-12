How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (36-11 overall, square off against the Florida Gators (26-24 overall, 11-15 in the Southeastern Conference) in Game 3 of their series on Sunday (May 12). The series decider takes place at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.

Kentucky edged Florida 12-11 in Game 1 in 10 innings. However, the Gators bounced back strongly and crushed the Wildcats 10-1 in Game 2 on Saturday. With the series on the line, all eyes will be on Sunday's game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Florida Game today?

The Kentucky vs. Florida Game 3 will commence at noon EDT (11 a.m. CT). The contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: noon EDT (11 a.m. CT)

Kentucky vs. Florida Live Stream Details

The Kentucky vs. Florida series finale can be streamed live on SEC Network+, ESPN and Fubo TV.

Fans in the following regions can also listen to the game on the radio:

ESPN 98.1FM850AM WRUF in Gainsville (Darren Headrick on the live call)

WJXL 1010AM in Jacksonville

A look at Kentucky's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season

The Kentucky Wildcats will play four home games after their clash against Florida on Sunday. Here's a look at their schedule:

Sunday, May 12 at Florida in Gainesville, Florida

Tuesday, May 14 vs. Wright State at Lexington, Kentucky

Thursday, May 16 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky

Friday, May 17 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky

Saturday, May 18 vs. Vanderbilt at Lexington, Kentucky

A look at Florida's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 college baseball regular season

The Florida Gators will travel for a three-game series against Georiga after playing Kentucky. Here's a look at their schedule:

Sunday, May 12 vs. Kentucky at Gainsville, Florida

Thursday, May 16 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia

Friday, May 17 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia

Saturday, May 18 at Georiga in Athens, Georgia

