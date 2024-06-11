How to watch NC State vs. Georgia game? TV channels, streaming options and more - June 10, Athens Super Regional 2024

The NC State Wolfpack will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Athens Super Regional final game on Monday, June 10. The match will begin at 7 p.m. EDT at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.

How to watch NC State vs. Georgia live?

The NC State vs. Georgia game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on ESPN+ and FuboTV.

Here's all you need to know about Game 3 of NC State vs. Georgia:

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+ and Fubo

Venue: Foley Field in Athens, Georiga

NC State vs. Georgia Game 3 preview

The Georgia Bulldogs (42-16) kept their hopes of reaching the College World Series alive when they beat NC State (37-21) 11-2 in Game 2 of their series on Sunday. The Wolfpack had recorded a mammoth 18-1 victory over the Bulldogs in Game 1.

Game 3 of the series will essentially serve as a winner-takes-all, with the prize being a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wolfpack have reached the CWS on three occasions in the past. Most recently, NC State reached the last eight of the NCAA tournament in 2021.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, last qualified for the College World Series in 2008. That year, Georgia beat NC State to book a ticket to Omaha.

Here's a look at the results and schedule for the remaining game of the Athens Super Regional:

Saturday, June 8: NC State beat Georgia 18-1

Sunday, June 9: Georgia beat NC State 11-2

Monday, June 10: NC State vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The College World Series will begin from June 14 onwards. All games in the CWS will be played at the iconic Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's a look at the CWS schedule for this year:

College World Series start: Friday, June 14

Friday, June 14 College World Series finals: June 22-24

