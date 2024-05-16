How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee game today? TV channels, streaming options and more

The No. 23 South Carolina Gamecocks (33-18 overall, 13-14 in Southeastern Conference) will play the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (43-10 overall, 19-8 in Southeastern Conference) in Game 1 of their three-game series on Thursday (May 16). The contest will be held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game today?

The South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game 1 will commence at 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. CT), but the contest will not be broadcast live on TV.

TV Channel: N/A

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. CT)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Live Stream Details

Although Game 1 of the South Carolina vs Tennessee series will not be broadcast live on TV, the matchup can be streamed live on SEC Network+ and Fubo TV.

Fans can also tune into the Gamecock Radio Network to listen to the match via radio.

South Carolina vs Tennessee H2H record and preview

Syndication: The Tennessean

The South Carolina Gamecocks hold the advantage in the all-time head-to-head series with Tennessee, leading 67-45 over the Volunteers. However, Tennessee has a 24-25 record against South Carolina for games held in Knoxville.

The Vols will need to clean sweep South Carolina in their final series of the regular season to have the best chance at clinching the SEC title. Tennessee has been on a roll since losing its opening series against Alabama and has won eight straight SEC series.

However, in their last game, the Vols suffered a 3-0 loss against Vanderbilt. Tennessee will aim to get back to winning ways on Thursday, as it begins its final series in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks suffered three consecutive defeats against Georgia in their last series. South Carolina's last win came against Winthrop on May 7 and the team will want to finish the season strong.

The Gamecocks are still on course to play in the NCAA Tournament and could spoil the party for Tennessee, who is looking to win the SEC title this season.