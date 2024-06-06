Tennessee is the top contender for the 2024 College World Series. The Vols finished the regular season on top of college baseball rankings, raced through the SEC Tournament and have continued their winning ways.

Tennessee now faces the weakest opponent in the super regional round and is a solid favorite to win the 2024 College World Series. Here's more on that front.

Is Tennessee in the NCAA baseball Super Regional 2024?

Christian Moore and the Vols will face Evansville this weekend for a spot in the College World Series.

Yes, the Vols are playing in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday through Sunday. The Vols won their region and now face Evansville. The Purple Aces emerged from the Greenville, North Carolina region, as the No. 4 seed.

Tennessee performances so far

The Vols had a romp through the Knoxville region. First, they bested No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky 9-3. Next up was No. 3 seed Indiana.

Tennessee prevailed 12-6. The Vols then took down No. 2 seed Southern Miss 12-3 in the regional final. UT won each game by at least six and scored 33 runs in its three game run.

Tennessee odds of clinching 2024 College World Series title

UT's odds of winning the College World Series seem to be running from around +250 to +300 mostly. That makes the Vols Vegas the most likely college baseball champions. Fellow SEC member Texas A&M is a close second on the betting odds.

Unsurprisingly, UT is a massive -1400 favorite to win its super-regional matchup and advance to Omaha for the eight-team College World Series. No other team is holding odds anywhere close to so impressive.

Texas A&M is running around -425, which renders the Aggies as the second most favored team in super regional play.

Tennessee super regional schedule

The super-regional matchup is a best-of-three format. Game one will be played on Friday, June 7, at 3 p.m.

The second game will be on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2. If the teams split those two games, a decisive third game will be played on Sunday, June 9, at 6 p.m. That game, if it's played, will be shown on ESPNU.

The Vols face No. 4 seed Evansville in the super regionals. The Purple Aces will make their first super regional appearance after winning the Greenville region. They took down top seed East Carolina 4-1 in the opener. The next game was a definite contrast in styles, as Evansville beat No. 3 seed VCU 17-11.

The Purple Aces then lost to East Carolina 19-6 but followed with a 6-5 win to grab the regional title. On the basis of winning two of three over ECU, Evansville won the right to move on and face the Vols.

How will the Vols handle being a historic favorite in their super regional series? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section:

