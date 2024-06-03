Men's College Baseball Super Regionals tracker 2024: Updated list of teams to have made it past the Regionals ft. Tennessee

As we head into the final stretch of the 2024 college baseball regionals, a handful of teams have already qualified for the super regionals. By the end of Monday, we will have 16 teams set for the NCAA tournament's next round.

On that note, here's a look at the college baseball teams that have already progressed into the super regionals.

2024 College Baseball Super Regionals tracker

As things stand, 11 teams have made it to the super regionals:

Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers won the Knoxville regional on Sunday when they beat Southern Miss 12-3. This is the sixth time the Vols have reached the super regionals.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats crushed Indiana State 5-0 in the Lexington regional final on Sunday. Kentucky will face the winner between Oregon State and UC-Irvine in the super regionals.

Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies beat Louisiana 9-4 in the Bryan-College Station regional final on Sunday. The Aggies have made it to the super regionals for the third time in three years and will host Oregon next weekend.

Kansas State

The Kansas State Jayhawks beat SEMO in the Fayetteville regional final 7-2 on Sunday. The Jayhawks will square off against Virginia in Charlottesville in the super regionals.

Clemson

The Clemson Tigers claimed the Clemson regional title with a dominant 12-5 win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday. Notably, this is the Tigers' first regional championship since 2010.

Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs secured an 8-6 win over Georiga Tech in the 10th inning of the Athens regional final on Sunday. The Bulldogs will face NC State in the college baseball super regionals next.

Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles beat the UCF Knights 12-4 in the Tallahassee regional final on Sunday night. The Seminoles will play in the super regionals for the first time since 2019.

NC State

The NC State Wolfpack took down James Madison 5-3 in the Raleigh regional final on Sunday. The Wolfpack will face Georgia in the super regionals on Friday, June 7.

Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers beat Mississippi State 9-2 to win the Charlottesville regional on Sunday. This is the ninth time in 15 years that Virginia has reached the super regionals.

West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers took down Grand Canyon 10-6 in the Tuscon regional final on Sunday. West Virginia will play either UNC or LSU in the super regionals.

Oregon

The Oregon Ducks beat Santa Barbara 3-0 in the Santa Barbara regional on Sunday. Oregon has now reached the super regionals in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The Men's College World Series will commence on Friday, June 14. However, we still have the final stretch of the regionals followed by the super regionals before getting to the CWS.

Eight teams will make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, only two college baseball teams will play in the MCWS finals. The College World Series finals will begin on Saturday, June 22.

