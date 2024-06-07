NCAA baseball super regional locations 2024 ft. Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville

NCAA baseball super regionals open on Friday and will run through the weekend. With seven of the NCAA's top eight seeds surviving to super regional play, there's only a single surprise among the eight super regional locations.

Here's a little more about the eight regional hosts and the ballparks where super regional play will unfold.

NCAA baseball super regional locations 2024

Kentucky will host super regional play at Kentucky Proud Park.

Evansville vs. No. 1 national seed Tennessee (Lindsey Nelson Stadium)

Tennesee rolled through its regional field with a 3-0 mark, winning each game by at least six runs.

Evansville was a No. 4 seed in the Greenville region but won two of three games over top seed East Carolina. The region's second seed, Wake Forest, led by former UT ace Chase Burns, also was eliminated.

The Vols host teams in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Named for UT alum and famous broadcaster Lindsey Nelson, the park theoretically seats 5,548. It had a record crowd of 6,396 when the Vols hosted Northern Kentucky to open regional play.

Oregon State at No. 2 Kentucky (Kentucky Proud Park)

Kentucky also had an easy 3-0 run, having the toughest time in the opener, where an 8-0 lead became a tough 10-8 win over No. 4 seed Western Michigan. Oregon State was a top seed, and they also had a 3-0 run in their region.

Kentucky will host the super regional at Kentucky Proud Park. Kentucky's new stadium opened in 2019. It has a listed capacity of 5,000, but with temporary seating, had a record crowd of 7,304 when Kentucky played Tennessee in April.

Oregon at No. 3 Texas A&M (Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park)

The Aggies had an easy run in their region, with the toughest game being a 4-2 11-inning win over in-state rival Texas. They face No. 3 seed Oregon, who had a 3-0 run through the Santa Barbara region, including 2-1 and 3-0 wins over the top seed UC-Santa Barbara.

After a 2012 renovation, Blue Bell Park has a listed capacity of 6,100. The park record for fans is 8,075 for a game in April 2024 against Vanderbilt.

West Virginia at No. 4 North Carolina (Boshamer Stadium)

North Carolina had a tough run, having to play a full full three games with No. 2 seed LSU and needing 10 innigns to win 4-3 and advance to the super regional round. They play a No. 3 seed West Virginia team that rolled through the Tuscon region at 3-0, winning every game by at least three runs.

After a late 2000s renovation, the Boshamer Stadium has a listed capacity of 4,100, but it can seat as many as 5,000, with standing room additions.

Florida at No. 6 Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

Clemson made a 3-0 run in their region, but they won the first two games by a single run. No. 3 seed Florida needed three matchups with top seed Oklahoma State to advance, winning the final one 4-2.

Clemson's Doug Kingsmore Stadium has had several renovations. It has a listed capacity of 6,272 but hosted 6,636 for a game in 2022.

NC State at No. 7 Georgia (Foley Field)

Georgia raced through its region at 3-0, but two of the wins were by just one and two runs. NC State similarly had a 3-0 run in its region, but the Wolfpack won two of the games by just two runs each.

Georgia host games at Foley Field. Since a 1990 renovation, the park has a listed capacity of 2,760. The UGA attendance record of 4,461 was set in a 2009 game.

UConn at No. 8 Florida State (Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium)

Florida State had an easy run in its regional, going 3-0 and winning by a combined 16 runs. Meanwhile, No. 3 seed UConn emerged from the Norman region by taking two of three games from host Oklahoma, with the final being a 7-1 triumph.

FSU hosts games at Howser Stadium. A 2004 renovation brought the listed capacity to 6,700, with the top crowd of 6,789 in a 2008 game against Miami.

Kansas State at No. 12 Virginia (Davenport FIeld at Disharoon Park)

Virginia raced through its own region at 3-0 but won games by one and two runs. Meanwhile, No 3 seed Kansas State won in the Fayetteville region in a 3-0 run.

Disharoon Park has been the stadium site for years, but the Davenport FIeld name was added in 2002. The park has a listed capacity of 5,919 and has reached that capacity many times, including a regional game against Mississippi State.

