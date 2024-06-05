NCAA baseball super regional predictions 2024 for every site

College baseball's 64-team postseason extravaganza is down to 16 super regional teams. With super regionals approaching in the coming weekend, it's a great time to lock in some predictions about exactly who is going to Omaha.

The field includes some remarkably even matchups, so this could be a historically competitive baseball weekend.

Here are the early guesses.

NCAA baseball super regional predictions 2024

Kentucky will battle Oregon State and Travis Bazzana in their super regional matchup.

Evansville at No. 1 overall seed Tennessee

Everybody loves a good underdog story, and Evansville certainly represents such a story. But Knoxville for the super regional is where underdog stories go to die. The Vols are just too strong. As some point, Tennessee will meet some adversity. But it won't be here. Vols in two games.

Oregon State at No. 2 overall seed Kentucky

This looks likely to be a battle. Oregon State, led by super prospect Travis Bazzana, is a heavy-hitting team. Kentucky has never been to the College World Series. The guess is that Kentucky's teamwide depth is a little too much for Oregon State, but it looks like a very competitive series. Wildcats in three games.

Oregon at No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M

The Aggies have been overlooked for much of the season. But any team with this kind of balance should get more national noise. Outfielders Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette are stars, and the pitching is solid and deep. Oregon isn't a bad team at all, but they are running into a buzz saw here. Texas A&M in two games.

West Virginia at No. 4 overall seed North Carolina

West Virginia comes off an impressive regional run and is a fairly pitching-heavy team. Carolina had to scratch its way past LSU by a narrow margin. That experience will come in handy as West Virginia figures to hang tight in this series. North Carolina and Vance Honeycutt will pull away late, but it won't be easy again. Tar Heels in three games.

Florida at No. 6 overall seed Clemson

The Tigers won a pair of one-run games in emerging from their region. Meanwhile, Florida had some of those games but also won a 17-11 elimination game. That is more in the Gators' playbook. And with Florida's pitching seemingly straightening out, the guess here is that UF's offense takes down Clemson in an upset. Florida in three games.

NC State at No. 7 overall seed Georgia

This matchup of the No. 7 and No. 10 national seeds might be the most competitive series. The two could easily have swapped national seeding positions. Each team advanced through competitive regional feeds mostly by winning close games. The guess here is that NC State's bats come up with a little late magic to deliver the upset. Wolfpack in three games.

UConn at No. 8 overall seed Florida State

This looks like a pretty substantial mismatch. UConn's pitching won the regional, allowing just nine runs in four games to work past Oklahoma. On the other hand, Florida State put up 24 runs in three games to roll through its region. This feels like a series where Florida State's bats will take control early and the Seminoles don't look back. Florida State in two games.

Kansas State at No. 12 overall seed Virginia

The Kansas State Wildcats took down the only top eight seed to lose its regional battle, Arkansas. All season long, K-State was a fairly ordinary offensive team ... until regional play. The Wildcats scored 33 runs in three games there. But Virginia's pitching should slow that momentum. It's a close call though. Virginia in three games.

Which super regional matchups do you like? Let's hear your picks below in our comments section!

