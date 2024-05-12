“Find a way to win boys” "Let's Geaux!” - College baseball fans rejoice as LSU bags 6-3 victory over Alabama

The LSU Tigers (33-19 overall, 10-16 in the Southeastern Conference) got a much-needed 6-3 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-19 overall, 11-15 in the SEC) in Game 2 of their series on Saturday.

College baseball fans expressed their feelings on social media after the Tigers leveled the series following Friday's loss against the Tide in Game 1.

On Instagram, one fan was glad that the Tigers managed to grind out the win against Alabama and even gave a shoutout to pitcher Luke Holman. The right-hander limited the opposition to two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

"Find a way to win boys. Good stuff. Holman dealing," one wrote.

While Tigers fans were happy with Saturday's important win, some suggested that the team should have beaten Alabama by a much bigger margin.

"Got the W, that’s most important, but they should be run ruling Bama," another added.

A win for the Tigers fans saw many fans post their common cheer for the team.

"Let’s Geaux!" another commented.

Some were also confident the Tigers could carry their momentum into Game 3 and win the series against Alabama.

"Gotta find a way to get that game three boys," one fan wrote.

The Tigers still have four regular-season games remaining and fans are now hopeful they can end the campaign on a high.

"1 down. 4 to go." another added.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama Game 3?

On Sunday, the LSU vs. Alabama series finale will be held at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. However, the game will not be broadcast on TV. Nonetheless, fans can live stream the contest on SEC Network+.

Fans in the following regions can also listen to the game on the radio:

WDGL-FM, 98.1 in Baton Rouge

WWL-AM, 870 in New Orleans

KLWB-FM, 103.7 in Lafayette

The Tigers will want to continue their good run heading into the final stretch of the regular season. After the clash against the Tide, LSU will face host Ole Miss in a three-game series to conclude the regular season.

Meanwhile, Alabama will face Auburn in a three-game series to finish its regular season.

