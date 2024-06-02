“I love you” - Gators star Jac Caglianone has heartwarming wish for GF Elli McKissock on 2nd anniversary

Jac Caglianone is currently busy with the Florida Gators, trying to get them into the super regionals but he made time to share a heartwarming post for his girlfriend Elli McKissock on their second anniversary.

On his Instagram story, Caglianone posted an image of himself and McKissock and wrote:

"I love you @elljmck"

All we know about Jac Caglianone's girlfriend Elli McKissock

Elli McKissock grew up in Windermere, Florida. She attended the First Academy High School and played volleyball for the team before committing to Florida, where she met Caglianone.

As per McKissock and Caglianone's Instagram activities, they made their relationship official on May 31, 2022. The couple also celebrated each other on social media on their first anniversary last year.

In December last year, she announced that she will return for her final year of college eligibility to play for the Florida Gators volleyball team.

In her college volleyball career so far, McKissock has earned four SEC Fall Academic Honors. She will hope to end her Florida career on a high, even though the national championship is a long shot for the Gators.

Jac Caglianone and Florida Gators will aim to make a deep run in the postseason

Caglianone has been one of the most impressive players for the Florida Gators this season. The two-way star will be critical if the team is to make another push for the college world series.

Florida opened its NCAA tournament with a 5-2 win over Nebraska in the Stillwater regional on Friday. The Gators will want to continue their good start when they take on Oklahoma State in their second postseason game on Saturday. Oklahoma State crushed Niagra 19-7 in its first NCAA tournament game.

Here's a look at the schedule for Saturday's games in the Stillwater regional:

No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 4 Niagara, 2 p.m. ET on (ESPN+)

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida, 7 p.m. ET on (SEC Network)