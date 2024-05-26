Is Jay Johnson suspended for the SEC championship game? Taking a closer look at the LSU coach's ejection

Jay Johnson will coach LSU in Sunday's championship game. Some confusion arose on SEC Network while transmitting the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament semifinal game between LSU and South Carolina on Saturday.

During the 12-11 victory, the officials tossed out the Tigers coach. It led many to believe he wouldn't coach his team on the final come Sunday. Even Tom Hart expressed this view live on the SEC Network after the game:

“I’m told that Jay Johnson is not eligible to coach tomorrow, so, he’ll have to sit out the game due to suspension. For being ejected.”

Trending

However, after the broadcast ended, Hart had to take to X to tweet a correction on this fact:

“I’m told that, despite his ejection in the semifinals, Jay Johnson will be eligible to coach in the championship game tomorrow.”

Johnson had been ejected from the game after disputing a call by the umpires in the tenth inning. In the top of the inning, the Gamecocks were awarded a run on an attempted steal of the home, even though the runner was thrown out. The umpires had called a balk, and with the game on the line, Jay Johnson wasn't having it.

Jay Johnson on the LSU Tigers' victory over South Carolina

The LSU Tigers advancing to the final of the SEC tournament represents a complete reversal in fortunes for the 2023 national champions. The regular season wasn't kind at all for the Baton Rogue school. After the game, Jay Johnson admitted that:

“What a game, I think there’s a lot of stories in this game, but it’s about toughness. The toughness that this team has displayed since the middle of the season is special.

"We were in a tough spot, and now we’re one of the best teams in the country. It’s our 40th win of the season, four obviously here (at the SEC Tournament). That happens when you have tough-minded people that deliver great individual performances.”

On Sunday, LSU will face the No. 1 seed in the tournament, the Tennessee Volunteers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.