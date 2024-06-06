Is Texas A&M in the NCAA baseball Super Regional 2024? Looking at the Aggies' chances of clinching the 2024 CWS title

The Texas A&M Aggies have quietly been one of the best teams in college baseball this season. Texas A&M has spent the entire season in the national top 10 of several major baseball polls. The Aggies grabbed a number three overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament draw. They were highly regarded heading into post-season play as candidates for Omaha and the College World Series.
Is Texas A&M in the NCAA baseball Super Regional 2024?
Yes, the Aggies are playing in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday through Monday. A&M won its region and will now face Oregon. The Ducks emerged from the Santa Barbara region as the No. 3 seed.
Texas A&M performance so far
A&M raced through its double-elimination region with a 3-0 record. The Aggies took down No. 4 seed Grambling State 8-0, then needed 11 innings to get past No. 3 seed Texas 4-2. In the finals, A&M bested No. 2 seed Louisiana 9-4 to win the regional title and advance to super regionals.
Texas A&M odds of clinching 2024 College World Series title
A&M's odds of winning the College World Series seem to be running from around +310 to +350 mostly. That makes the Aggies Vegas's second most likely college baseball champion, trailing only Tennessee at +250 to +300.
Interestingly, A&M is a -425 favorite to win its super-regional matchup and advance to Omaha for the eight-team College World Series. The only super regional team that's a bigger favorite is, again, Tennessee, who is a -1400 favorite to win over No. 4 seed Evansville in their series in Knoxville.
Texas A&M super regional schedule
The super-regional matchup is a best-of-three format. Game one will be played on Saturday, June 8th at 2 p.m. The second game will then be played on Sunday, June 9th at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2. If the teams split those two games, a decisive third game will be played on Monday, June 10th at a still unscheduled time. Television scheduling also hasn't been set for Monday, as the slate of available games will likely influence ESPN's channel-setting decisions.
The Aggies will face No. 3 seed Oregon in the super regionals. Oregon reached the super regionals by sweeping through the Santa Barbara region. The Ducks beat No. 2 seed San Diego 5-4 in 11 innings. Oregon then took down top seed Santa Barbara twice, 2-1 in the first meeting and 3-0 in the second. Oregon thus allowed just five runs in their regional sweep.
Will A&M make its way to Omaha, or maybe even win the College World Series? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section!
