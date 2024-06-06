Is Texas A&M in the NCAA baseball Super Regional 2024? Looking at the Aggies' chances of clinching the 2024 CWS title

The Texas A&M Aggies have quietly been one of the best teams in college baseball this season. Texas A&M has spent the entire season in the national top 10 of several major baseball polls. The Aggies grabbed a number three overall seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament draw. They were highly regarded heading into post-season play as candidates for Omaha and the College World Series.

Is Texas A&M in the NCAA baseball Super Regional 2024?

Texas A&M star outfielder Braden Montgomery is about to play in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Yes, the Aggies are playing in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday through Monday. A&M won its region and will now face Oregon. The Ducks emerged from the Santa Barbara region as the No. 3 seed.

Trending

Texas A&M performance so far

A&M raced through its double-elimination region with a 3-0 record. The Aggies took down No. 4 seed Grambling State 8-0, then needed 11 innings to get past No. 3 seed Texas 4-2. In the finals, A&M bested No. 2 seed Louisiana 9-4 to win the regional title and advance to super regionals.

Texas A&M odds of clinching 2024 College World Series title

A&M's odds of winning the College World Series seem to be running from around +310 to +350 mostly. That makes the Aggies Vegas's second most likely college baseball champion, trailing only Tennessee at +250 to +300.

Interestingly, A&M is a -425 favorite to win its super-regional matchup and advance to Omaha for the eight-team College World Series. The only super regional team that's a bigger favorite is, again, Tennessee, who is a -1400 favorite to win over No. 4 seed Evansville in their series in Knoxville.

Texas A&M super regional schedule

The super-regional matchup is a best-of-three format. Game one will be played on Saturday, June 8th at 2 p.m. The second game will then be played on Sunday, June 9th at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2. If the teams split those two games, a decisive third game will be played on Monday, June 10th at a still unscheduled time. Television scheduling also hasn't been set for Monday, as the slate of available games will likely influence ESPN's channel-setting decisions.

The Aggies will face No. 3 seed Oregon in the super regionals. Oregon reached the super regionals by sweeping through the Santa Barbara region. The Ducks beat No. 2 seed San Diego 5-4 in 11 innings. Oregon then took down top seed Santa Barbara twice, 2-1 in the first meeting and 3-0 in the second. Oregon thus allowed just five runs in their regional sweep.

Will A&M make its way to Omaha, or maybe even win the College World Series? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback