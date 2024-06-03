LSU baseball regional showdown: 5 takeaways from Tigers' Chapel Hill Regional game against Wofford in 2024

The LSU Tigers got an NCAA Tournament win they needed on Sunday afternoon, outlasting Wofford 13-6 to stave off elimination. The Tigers will return to battle at 6 p.m. EST against top-seed North Carolina.

UNC bested LSU 6-2 on Saturday, and now the Tigers must win on Sunday night to force a Monday elimination game to decide the region. Here's what we learned about LSU.

5 Takeaways from LSU's win over Wofford

LSU got a big win on Sunday but now has to deal with UNC's Vance Honeycutt in the nightcap.

1. The Tigers didn't play scared

Trending

LSU had a horrible start, falling 5-0 to a Wofford team that had given LSU a headache in its Friday meeting before falling 4-3. But LSU didn't panic and shortly began the comeback that made them easy winners.

2. Griffin Herring saved the day

Starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen just didn't have it going for him. He faced just seven hitters, surrendering three hits and a walk before departing the premises. In his defense, LSU's defense also made a mush of things, misplaying a bunt into a fielder's choice and committing catcher's interference to prolong a brutal inning.

But Herring, a bullpen arm for the Tigers, shut the door after that rough inning. He worked 6 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and a single run while recording seven strikeouts. Without Herring, LSU would have been in a bad spot.

3. Josh Pearson is on fire

Pearson is just .234 with six home runs in the regular season. But in an elimination game, he certainly stepped it up. Two doubles and a homer led to 4 RBIs for Pearson. His double started LSU's comeback in the second inning, and his homer in the fifth inning pulled the Tigers within 6-5. It was a good time for the junior left fielder to get on a hot streak.

4. LSU now has to figure out Vance Honeycutt

The performance by Herring out of the bullpen was impressive, but it probably belied a game plan of using him to start the night game against UNC. Herring is spent, and Thatcher Hurd might be the key to LSU's season now. More specifically, whoever the starter is, he's got to figure out a way to keep Vance Honeycutt in the ballpark.

Honeycutt, UNC's superb outfielder, slammed two homers and knocked in four runs in Saturday's 6-2 win over LSU. He's also hard to deal with because he's a brilliant base stealer. LSU has to find another arm in a hurry, and it better be somebody who can cook up something surprising for Honeycutt.

5. How many bullets will LSU and UNC save for a potential Monday game?

LSU probably set the tone for the Sunday night game by turning to Herring in the first inning. After all, the Tigers simply can't lose, but they have to best North Carolina twice in two days. It's an interesting situation for UNC as well, as its two starting pitchers, Shea Sprague and Jason DeCaro, each went in the last two games.

Neither UNC starter went through the fifth inning, and Carolina could elect to employ one or both on Sunday. More likely, Carolina will throw a third arm, possibly Aidan Haugh, against LSU with a growing bullpen at the ready for Monday.

LSU likely can't be as choosy. Other than Herring, who threw almost 90 pitches, it's probably all other hands on deck this evening.

What did you learn from LSU vs. Wofford? Weigh in below with your thoughts and comments!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback