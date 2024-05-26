LSU baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024: Tigers' seeding scenario before selection show

Despite a 40-20 season, LSU baseball has faced a challenging 2024 campaign. The Tigers finished a humble 13-17 in SEC play and barely made it to Hoover for the league tournament. LSU was seeded No. 11 in a 12-team field but has put down the hammer and played great baseball.

In Saturday's semifinal epic, the Tigers rallied from an 8-0 deficit to win over South Carolina. It's a long way from mid-April when LSU at one point lost 10 of 11 SEC games. The Tigers are unofficially well off the NCAA tournament bubble and look dangerous to any would-be foes in regional play.

LSU baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024

Saturday's epic comeback win over South Carolina propelled LSU baseball to an unlikely SEC championship game appearance.

Baseball America currently projects the Tigers as the No. 2 seed in the Stillwater, Oklahoma region. LSU would be seeded behind regional top seed Oklahoma State, projected at 11th overall by BA. That places LSU in the top echelon of No. 2 seeds but could result in a matchup with another hot team in the Cowboys.

D1Baseball.com seeds the Tigers as a No. 2 as well, this time in the Norman, Oklahoma region. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma both played in the Big 12 title game and are obviously in the same geographic area, which makes sense. The Sooners are the eighth overall seed for D1, which places LSU more in the middle of the pack of No. 2 seeds.

How is NCAA baseball tournament seeded?

Sixty-four teams qualify for the NCAA tournament, with the spots passed out to a mixture of league champions and at-large teams. LSU baseball will be safely within the NCAA tournament field either as the winner of Sunday's championship game against Tennessee or as an at-large team.

The teams are divided into 16 four-team regions. The top seed in the region is generally the hosting team, making those top 16 spots coveted. In addition, each region winner will be connected to another region for the next round, super-regional play. The higher remaining seed is usually the super-regional host, so those top eight spots in the field could carry both hosting duties.

LSU seems both secure in the field and likely outside the realm of hosting possibilities. Only if LSU wins the region and faces another upset-minded team in super-regional play would the Tigers have a shot at hosting any more games. Winning the super regional sends eight fortunate teams to Omaha for the College World Series.

How many times has LSU been to the CWS?

LSU baseball has made 19 appearances in Omaha for the College World Series. The Tigers' first trip came in 1986 under legendary coach Skip Bertman. Indeed, LSU had only made the NCAA tournament twice before that first CWS trip.

LSU has been in 35 NCAA tournaments, with 2011 being the last tournament the Tigers didn't play.

LSU has seven College World Series champions, having won the series in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2023. They finished as runners-up in 2017.

What do you expect for LSU baseball's Selection Monday seeding? Weigh in below with your comments!

