PHOTO: Gavin James Guidry and GF Maddox Mckee enjoy fun day off as couple goes out golfing 

Gavin James Guidry and his girlfriend Maddox McKee took a day off from their busy college baseball schedules to go golfing on Monday. The two LSU stars appeared to enjoy themselves in the sunshine while also traveling the course on a buggy golf car.

McKee posted a photo of Guidry sipping on a drink from his brumate bottle on the golf buggy.

"Off days consist of golfing and @brumate !!!!! #ad #brumate" McKee wrote on the picture.

Gavin Guidry and Maddie attended prom together in April 2022, and there were rumors that the pair began dating earlier that year. In Jan. 2023, Guidry and Maddie traveled to the US Virgin Islands to celebrate her birthday.

Maddox was born on Jan. 5, 2005, to Robert and Kristi McKee. Her father played baseball at Tulane as well as in the minor league for the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, her mother played softball at the University of South Dakota.

Maddox is a freshman year at LSU. She previously played softball at Lake Creek High School and led her team to back-to-back Texas State Championship titles (2022-2023). She earned a MaxPreps All-American selection and an Extra Inning Softball All-American honor.

After a small break golfing with her boyfriend, Maddox will turn her attention back to LSU, when the Tigers face Alabama on Wednesday.

How has Gavin James Guidry fared this season?

Gavin Guidry

Gavin James Guidry is having another strong season with LSU. The star pitcher has recorded 20 strikeouts, 10 walks and two saves across 12.2 innings pitched in 15 appearances.

The Tigers (31-18, 9-15 in the SEC) square off against the Northwestern State Demons (19-28, 10-11 in the Southland) on Tuesday, May 7, and Guidry is expected to play a part in the game.

Guidry helped the Tigers to the national championship last season in his freshman year. He will hope to add another national title to his CV this season.

