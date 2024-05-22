"Seems like just a minor inconvenience" - Fans react to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha getting flooded before Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten tournament was set to start on Tuesday, with the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers clashing in the event's first game at 5 p.m. ET. However, the weather had other ideas.

Heavy rains in the morning of Tuesday in Cornhusker state affected the city of Omaha and made it necessary for games to be delayed as images came from a Charles Schwab Field abnegated by water.

Expand Tweet

An image from one of the dugouts showed it filled with water, with the following caption being added to the X publication:

"Let Them Play. Let Them Play"

Another fan seems to mockingly reply, stating:

"Gary, wouldn’t the locker rooms also be under water then?"

"Seems like just a minor inconvenience. I agree, get them out there."

Expand Tweet

"Where’d you find this picture from our days at Hammond Stadium?" wrote another fan.

Another reacted by posting an image of how the floods in Nebraska affected his office, stating:

Expand Tweet

"If I had to walk through this to get in my office this morning, they can play ball in that."

Fans, in general, wanted the teams to play under the, let's say wet conditions.

"Get a ShopVac and let’s go," chimed a fan.

"Get a bucket and get busy!" wrote another.

Indiana beats Purdue 8-6 in Big Ten tournament delayed game

In a Big Ten tournament game that was played several hours after what was initially planned, the third-seeded Indiana Hoosiers made it past the sixth-seeded Purdue Boilermakers 8-6. Freshman Jasen Oliver was the hero for Indiana, being a triple shy of the cycle and recording four runs batted in. Both teams put in similar offensive efforts, with 13 hits apiece but Indiana was in the end more effective.

With the win, Indiana will now play on Thursday against the winners of tonight's game between seven-seeded Ohio State versus second seed Nebraska. Purdue will play in an elimination game on Wednesday.

The Cornhuskers versus Buckeyes game was moved to Wednesday. Ohio State is playing its first Big Ten tournament since pre-pandemic 2019. The Buckeyes are making the most of the opportunity, having defeated Nebraska 15-2 while in Cornhusker territory.