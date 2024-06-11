"The best play so far": Fans react to Cam Cannarella's incredible catch despite losing the game against Florida in super regional game

It must be frustrating to be Cam Cannarella today. The Clemson outfielder not only tied the game with Florida in the top of the ninth, giving his program a second chance, but he also prevented the Gators from going off with a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. However, it wasn't meant to be for Cannarella and the Tigers as they eventually lost 10-11.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Nevertheless, fans were astonished by Cam Cannarella's efforts. Some even think his catch might be one of the best in the history of the sport:

"None. If you’re a regular baseball player off the bus and you run full speed at that warning track hill. You literally fall flat on your face. And he did that off of it."

Another fan wrote:

"Thank God for players like this guy saving baseball!"

One fan pointed out the difficulty of the catch:

"Those who have never played ball do not realize how hard that catch was!"

Fans all over X were impressed by Cam Cannarella's efforts, although they were not enough to secure the Tigers a win.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Clemson vs. Florida: Was Cam Cannarella the hero of the game? Think again

In the end, the difference maker between Clemson and Florida wasn't Cannarella, but rather Gators catcher Brody Donay. The game came down to a little play, one of those things you might not think could mark the difference. But in post-season play, every single detail matters.

During the top of the 13th inning, Gators relief pitcher Luke McNeillie hit Tigers batter Ty Olenchuk. With the winning run on first, Clemson's coaching staff inserted pinch-runner Devin Parks to get some speed on the bags.

Donay picked off Parks, getting the first out of the inning. This became important when two batters later Alden Mathes hit a single homer, which, if Parks were still on base, would have been a two-run one.

In the bottom of the inning, Michael Robertson hit a two-run double with the bases loaded, giving Florida the win. Had Donay not achieved the pick-off, he would've only tied. Thanks to his acumen, the Gators are going to the College World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback