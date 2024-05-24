 "There are no upsets in baseball" "We run the SEC": Fans divided over Vanderbilt's upset victory over No. 1 ranked Tennessee

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, the Tennessee Volunteers lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores in their first game of the SEC tournament. The Vols were the No. 1 seed while the Commodores were the No. 8 seed. It wasn't only the fact that one of the top programs in the nation fell, but the manner in which they did so. Vanderbilt routed Tennessee 13-4.

Fans reacted quickly to the news, some amazed at the result and others seeing more strategy than bad form. One fan asked football and basketball fans not to bring their sports terminology into baseball:

"There are no upsets in baseball. Teams play well or they don’t. Hat tip to the #VandyBoys for playing their best baseball now at season’s end!!"

Be it in the upper side of the bracket, or the lower side, everyone wants to see the Vols play the Hogs:

"Tennessee vs Arkansas in the 2nd round. Just like everyone predicted"

Others think there are some troubles for the Volunteers while they play on bigger ballparks:

"When Tennessee play in a big ball park they have issue."

As was to be expected, Vanderbilt fans took to the internet to celebrate their momentous win:

Vanderbilt Commodores advance after second consecutive win over Tennessee

The Commodores were propelled to victory by an offensive that hit three home runs, two by Alan Espinal and one by Jonathan Vastine. Vanderbilt not only scored these three important homers but also added a total of 15 hits throughout the game.

This is the second straight victory for the Nashville school over its Knoxville rivals, as it won the closing game of its regular season three-game series on May 12. That day the Commodores came out on top 3-0. Despite the win, they lost the series 3-1, as the Volunteers won the prior two games 4-8 and 6-7, respectively.